Military Support Group at Christ United Methodist Church, Bethel Park, meets at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month. The group is open to all military personnel, their family and friends. Contact Cindy Schneider at 412-835-6621 or ckschneider@christumc.net.
Tourette Syndrome Support Group meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the last Sunday in February, April, June, August, October and December at Rostraver Township Volunteer Fire Department social hall, 952 Route 906 West, Webster. For more information, call Rachel Lewis at 724-797-2216 or email Lori Harvey at monvalleypatsa@gmail.com.
American Liver Foundation Support Group meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at St. James Lutheran Church, 28 Pittsburgh St., Emsworth. For more information, call Suzanna Masartis, executive director of the American Liver Foundation, Western Pennsylvania Chapter, at 866-434-7044.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter 1641, Washington, meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the New Hope Church, 22 Cortez Dr., Washington. Weigh-in starts at 5:30 and your first meeting is free. For information, call Donna Geisler at 724-222-6812 or the TOPS headquarters toll free at 1-800-932-8677.
Neighborhood Memory Café, a free monthly gathering for individuals who experience memory problems and their caregivers, is held from 1 to 3 p.m. the first Saturday of each month at St. David’s Episcopal Church, Peters Township. To learn more, visit www.sites.google.com/site/neighborhoodmemorycafe or email Sue Schmidt at sue.schmidty@gmail.com.
Better Breathers Support Group meets at 2 p.m. the second Tuesday of each at month at Monongahela Valley Hospital’s Anthony M. Lombardi Education Conference Center. This club is for adults and their family, friends or caregivers who want to learn or share information about living well with breathing issues. For more information, call 724-258-1932.