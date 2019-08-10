Stroke Support Group meets the last Thursday of each month at Monongahela Valley Hospital’s Anthony M. Lombardi Education Conference Center. The group is designed for patients and caregivers to share, learn and grow with people who can personally relate to the daily challenges and struggles they face dealing with strokes and their after-effects. For more information, call 724-258-1455.
Overdose Grief Support Group for adults and youth meets from 5 to 7 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month at the Fayette County Health Center, 100 New Salem Road, Uniontown. Meetings are free. The children’s group uses arts and crafts to create positive memories in a supportive environment. Adults 18 and older should call Elaine Stano at 724-438-3576, ext. 129. For more information about the 6- to 17-year-old children’s group, call Anna Korba at 724-438-3576, ext. 127.
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pennsylvania offers a support group to give victims of domestic violence the opportunity to tell their story. Support groups are free and confidential. Call 724-223-9190 in Washington; 724-852-2463 in Greene County; and 724-439-9500 in Fayette County. For more details, call 800-792-4000.
Parkinson’s Support Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon the fourth Tuesday of each month in the library of the Grand Residence at Upper St. Clair, 45 McMurray Road. For more information or directions, call Linda Paterni, community development associate, at 412-833-2500.
Leukemia & Lymphoma Society meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at Wheeling(W.Va.) Hospital, conference room C. The group is led by an oncology nurse. Free parking and refreshments are provided. To register, call 800-726-2873.
Washington Parkinson’s Disease Support Group meets at 2 p.m. the first Friday of each month at SeniorLife, 2114 N. Franklin Drive, Washington. Contact David Von Hofen for more information at 412-837-2542.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets Tuesdays at the Canonsburg Senior Citizens Center, 30 E. Pike St. Weigh-in begins at 5:15 p.m., followed by the meeting at 6. TOPS offers tools and programs for healthy living and weight management, with group fellowship and recognition. Dues are $32 annually, with a chapter fee of $5 per month to cover operating costs. Weekly meetings include private weigh-ins and professionally prepared chapter programs with the latest information on nutrition, exercise and healthy lifestyles. ational Alliance on Mental Illness of Washington County meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month, January through October, and the third Thursday of the month November and December, at Washington County Courthouse Square, 100 W. Beau St., room 302. Free parking is available in the indoor garage. For more information, contact Jim Gleason at 724-416-7574 or gleason07@comcast.net.