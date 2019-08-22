Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at Golden Living Center, Waynesburg. Golden Living facilitates two groups: one for caregivers and another for those who receive care. For more information, call Ilene Richezza at 724-852-2020.
Alzheimer’s & Dementia Support Group meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at 89 W. Fayette St., Uniontown. For more information, call Darla at 724-434-5433.
Reformers Unanimous, a Christ-centered addictions program, meets from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Fridays at Landmark Baptist Church, 176 N. Porter St., Waynesburg. For more information, call 724-627-4068.
Greater Wheeling Chapter 280 of Mended Hearts Inc. meets at 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month at Ohio Valley Medical Center, conference room B. Social time with light refreshments starts at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Mary Maquire at 304-280-5221.