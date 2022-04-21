When it comes to COVID-19 antibodies, do babies born to vaccinated mothers have higher levels than those born to women who have recovered from a COVID-19 infection?
A recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) examined that topic and concludes that babies born to vaccinated women show the highest antibody levels. This is an important finding to help mothers learn about the duration of the vaccine’s protection.
“This is great data to help us understand how effective and safe the vaccine is during pregnancy and for the baby,” says Dr. Yasaswi Kislovskiy, an obstetrician/gynecologist with Allegheny Health Network. “When a person gets the vaccine during pregnancy, their immune system makes antibodies that circulate in the blood and then pass to the baby through the blood in the placenta. Baby keeps those antibodies in its blood even after birth, which is awesome. Babies can’t make their own antibodies right after birth, so they need all that protection from whatever can pass on during the pregnancy.”
Of the studied infants, 98% born to vaccinated mothers had detectable levels of the protective Immunoglobulin G (IgG), the most common antibody found in blood. At 6 months, the researchers looked at 28 of the infants born to vaccinated mothers and found 57% still had detectable IgG, compared with just 8% born to infected mothers.
The question remains: Why do antibodies produced by the vaccine appear to last longer than natural immunity?
“The vaccines contain inactive small pieces of specific areas of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes the disease COVID-19,” explains Kislovskiy. “These small pieces do not give someone SARS-CoV-2 infection, but they’re really powerful in triggering the immune system to make strong antibodies against the virus.”
She says the key may be the body’s muscle memory when it comes to reacting to second and third doses of the vaccine because it already made antibodies after the first dose. “Your body can then use its memory to make even more antibodies than before. It doesn’t have to work as hard to make the antibodies, since it already has notes on how to do it.”
By contrast, Kislovskiy says some research shows the body doesn’t produce as strong of an antibody reaction from a natural infection. “When you make antibodies after the infection, studies show they are probably weaker than the antibodies you make after the vaccine and they don’t last as long,” she said. “The vaccine shots may help keep the antibodies around longer and give you stronger types of antibodies because of the way they are made and how the series of doses remind your immune system to keep making the antibodies.”
When it comes to whether pregnant women are getting the COVID-19 vaccine or whether many are still hesitant, medical providers report a mixed reaction.
“It has been great to see how much new excitement there is about the vaccine and how many pregnant folks are getting the vaccine,” adds Kislovskiy. “Some people are still worried about the vaccine, and I am happy to tell them that all the data we have says it is absolutely safe for mom and for baby.” To alleviate their fears, she cites data showing a SARS-CoV-2 infection is potentially much more dangerous than the vaccine.
“We do have data that shows for pregnant people who get a COVID-19 infection, there is an increased risk of early delivery, mom getting seriously sick and needing a breathing tube, or baby being very small or miscarrying,” she said. “I also support my patients in making the decision that is right for them and their families. Pregnancy is an anxious time for lots of reasons. Hopefully, the vaccine is a tool to set aside one of those worries and be able to enjoy and prepare for the new little one who will join your family.”
Kislovskiy said she does encourage expectant mothers to get the vaccine. “Yes, I do recommend the vaccine for my patients.” “I care deeply about my patients and want to offer them the best care that medicine can provide. I remind patients that if they do feel a bit unwell after the vaccine, it is safe to use acetaminophen (Tylenol) to reduce symptoms. Getting the vaccine is an amazing opportunity to protect the pregnant person and the baby.”
Still, she says, she understands how difficult it is to navigate all of the medical information out there today.
“I worry sometimes that it is hard for patients to know who to trust or how to feel safe,” says Kislovskiy. “I hope that by listening to my patients, helping them find the choice that is right for them, and by getting them the best evidence I can find, that they can find support and safety during their pregnancy.”