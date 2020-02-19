Department of Revenue staffers will visit nine senior and community centers in Western Pennsylvania to help residents file Pennsylvania personal income tax returns and assist with applications for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.
Staffers will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the locations, which include centers in Canonsburg and Carmichaels. Adverse weather may affect the schedules.
Department of Revenue representatives will be at Canonsburg Senior Center, 30 East Pike St., on four consecutive Mondays (Feb. 24, and March 2, 9 and 16); and at Carmichaels Activity Center, 100 Nemacolin Road, on four Fridays (Feb. 21 and 28, and March 6 and 13).
Those seeking assistance with the state personal income tax return (PA-40) should bring tax information/income statements and a photo identification card or Social Security card for themselves and their dependents.
Residents needing help with the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program application (PA-1000) should check eligibility guidelines and download an application from the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program page on the department website.