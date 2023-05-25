New guidelines released by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (PSTF) suggest women should be screened for breast cancer every other year starting at age 40. That’s a change from its previous recommendation that women start screening at age 50 and is more in line with advice from the American Cancer Society, which already advises starting mammograms in your 40s.

Why the shift? New evidence from the National Cancer Institute cited by the PSTF shows diagnoses of breast cancer in women in their 40s increased an average of 2% per year between 2015 and 2019. The new guidelines are aimed at encouraging screening at a younger age to save lives.

