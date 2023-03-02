TSP

Researchers have reported an experimental Alzheimer’s drug modestly slowed the brain disease’s inevitable worsening.

A new treatment aimed at curbing the debilitating effects of Alzheimer’s disease won approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier this year. Lecanemab is now the second-ever treatment for the disease to receive approval. The drug will be sold under the brand name Leqembi, and clinical trials showed it is the first treatment of its kind to slow cognitive decline.

The drug is a monoclonal antibody administered to patients intravenously where it then travels to the brain to work on clearing amyloid plaques associated with Alzheimer’s and thought to be the root of its associated dementia and memory loss.

