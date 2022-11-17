Dr. Cox

Courtesy of Penn Highlands Mon Valley

Dr. Walter Cox discusses the new minimally invasive vNOTES procedure with Debbie Bachinski of Monessen. For women who need a hysterectomy, the vNOTES procedure is an advanced gynecologic technique that provides many benefits, including shorter hospital stays, less postoperative pain, no visible scars and a faster recovery time.

There was a time when if a woman needed a hysterectomy she could expect a hospital stay followed by an at-home recovery period of four to six weeks.

Now, a new minimally invasive procedure called vaginal natural orifice transluminal endoscopic surgery (vNOTES), performed by Dr. Walter R. Cox at Penn Highlands Gynecology, formerly Valley Women’s Health, enables women to resume most normal activities within days.

