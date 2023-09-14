Some of the hottest new products being marketed to kids on social media aren’t sneakers or a brand of jeans. They’re energy drinks.

Energy drinks have been around for years, but it’s what they contain that concerns parents and doctors. Excessive amounts of sugar and caffeine are not healthy for adults or children, but many of the drinks on the shelves contain high amounts of both. The topic exploded into news headlines this summer after Sen. Chuck Schumer went to Congress and asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate the safety of one drink being marketed by social media influencers. The drink, branded as “zero sugar” and “vegan,” is among many on the market containing high amounts of caffeine and comes in neon-colored cans aimed at attracting young buyers.

