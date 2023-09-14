Some of the hottest new products being marketed to kids on social media aren’t sneakers or a brand of jeans. They’re energy drinks.
Energy drinks have been around for years, but it’s what they contain that concerns parents and doctors. Excessive amounts of sugar and caffeine are not healthy for adults or children, but many of the drinks on the shelves contain high amounts of both. The topic exploded into news headlines this summer after Sen. Chuck Schumer went to Congress and asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate the safety of one drink being marketed by social media influencers. The drink, branded as “zero sugar” and “vegan,” is among many on the market containing high amounts of caffeine and comes in neon-colored cans aimed at attracting young buyers.
The problem? Each drink contains 200 milligrams of caffeine per 12 ounces, the equivalent found in six cans of Coke or two Red Bulls. Schumer wants the FDA to look at the issue, and many parents wonder about advertisers targeting these kinds of drinks toward younger audiences.
How bad is caffeine?
How hazardous is consuming 200 milligrams of caffeine in a 12-ounce drink? We asked Dr. Ned Ketyer of Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Pediatrics, who said there is no safe dose of caffeine for children.
“Pediatricians advise against caffeine for children under 12 and against any use of energy drinks for all children and teens,” said Ketyer. “For kids 12 to 18 years of age, limiting caffeine to at most 100 mg (about two 12-ounce cans of cola or one 8-ounce cup of coffee) daily is recommended.” Some of these energy drinks contain nearly six times more than what is in the same size can of Coca-Cola.
Ketyer said that should serve as a red flag. “Beverages with this much caffeine can pose harmful risks for both adults and children,” he explained, “but especially kids because the drinks are so sweet and appealing to them, and they might not stop after one can. If kids drink a large amount of caffeine, it can negatively affect their heart rate and blood pressure, at a minimum.”
Long-term, consuming caffeine in large quantities can result in adverse effects in both adults and children, he said.
“Energy drinks have increasingly become a source of caffeine overdoses, according to a comprehensive study published in Pediatrics,” Ketyer said. “Caffeine is a stimulant which can cause dependence, insomnia, rapid heart rate and heart palpitations in both children and adults. These symptoms can be even more extreme in some children who consume large amounts of caffeine, resulting in seizures, mania, stroke, and death in rare cases.”
Even healthy children with no known health complications can experience adverse effects after consuming too much caffeine, and symptoms can be magnified in children with existing health conditions, such as asthma or heart disease.
Caffeine’s effects
In the body, caffeine acts as a central nervous system stimulant. In the brain, moderate consumption has been shown to improve mood and attention, which adults may find beneficial.
“Coffee, tea and chocolate in particular are also rich in antioxidants that may provide other health benefits,” Ketyer said. “But consuming too much caffeine can overstimulate the brain and other organs, causing insomnia and sleep deprivation, anxiety, muscle tremors, rapid heart rate and heart palpitations.”
The impact depends on the dose. According to the Mayo Clinic, consuming up to four 8-ounce cups of coffee or 10 cans of cola should be safe for many adults, depending on health or medical status. For children, there is no established safe dose of caffeine. “Pediatricians recommend avoiding caffeine altogether in children under 12,” says Ketyer. “For 12-to-18-year-olds, caffeine should be limited to no more than 100 mg per day (about two 12-ounce cans of cola or one 8-ounce cup of brewed coffee).”
Ketyer recommends using the energy drink issue as a conversation starter with your kids. “Parents should talk to their kids about their caffeine intake and use the conversation around popular energy drinks to talk about other drugs and stimulants,” he suggests. “Energy drinks are not safe for children, and they should be avoided – that’s the bottom line. To combat fatigue or feeling sluggish, we can do other things, like standing up and moving around, getting more sleep, exercising, eating more nutritious food, and taking a multivitamin.”
Energy drinks may provide a quick boost, but actually may be harmful to overall health. “Parents should encourage their children (and themselves) to drink water instead,” says Ketyer said. “Adding fresh fruit or cucumbers to water is helpful for those who prefer more flavor. Water is the best thirst quencher, especially during a hot summer day and after an intense and high endurance activity. Water is an essential part of a child’s and adolescent’s daily diet and keeps the body hydrated and energized.”
Most adults enjoying a little bit of caffeine to get the morning started or for an afternoon pick-me-up should have no problems, but the bottom line on high-caffeine drinks is to avoid them.
“Heavy consumption of caffeine, especially in beverages that also contain a lot of sugar, should be discussed with your doctor,” Ketyer said. “For adults and for children, going through life uncaffeinated is probably the safest approach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.