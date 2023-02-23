For many veterans, their greatest battle isn’t against enemy forces. It’s a challenge that lies within their own bodies.

An estimated 66,000 veterans live with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Whether diagnosed while in service or after discharge, it’s normal to have questions about the disease, need resources to navigate care options and want to connect with others who understand what you are experiencing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In