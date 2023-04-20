Amber Helphenstine

Courtesy of AHN

Allegheny Health Network Senior Athletic Trainer Amber Helphenstine works with a client.

When McKees Rocks native and Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the football field in the middle of a game with Cincinnati in January, athletic training staff and medical professionals acted quickly to save his life using CPR. Since that dramatic moment, athletic trainers have been in the spotlight with more focus on exactly what they do and how they can help athletes at all levels in more ways than just stretching or rehabilitating from injuries.

Cardiac events can happen to young athletes as well, yet the National Athletic Trainers Association says 1 out of every 3 U.S. high school doesn’t have access to a certified athletic trainer.

