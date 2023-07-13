It seems as if a new drug touting weight-loss benefits has made headlines or hit the market every week over the past year. Drugs like Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy have proven to be life-changing for many patients struggling with lifelong obesity.

While the drugs appear to offer a long-term solution, doctors are often forced to prescribe them off-brand, since most are only approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat diabetes. Insurers have begun cracking down on paying for off-brand use and some have sent letters to doctors warning them to stop prescribing the very expensive medications for anything but diabetes in order to cut costs and prevent nationwide shortages. On top of all of this comes word of new outstanding phase two clinical trial results for another drug called retatrutide, which may be even more effective for losing weight and lowering blood sugar than the others.

