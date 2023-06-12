Cash Redford knew he shouldn’t be doing it. With Mom and Dad out of the house, the then-12-year-old was home with his older teenage sisters and their friend in North Strabane Township and horsing around the family’s fire pit. His sister told him to stop, but he squirted a bottle of rubbing alcohol onto the fire. The next time he did it, the flame traveled up the line of liquid to the bottle.
“His sister told him he shouldn’t be playing around with it,” says Cash’s dad, Kevin Redford. “He'll tell you to your face it was a mistake. He squirted it into the fire and the flame went up the alcohol and into the bottle and the bottle exploded.” His sister’s friend yelled for Cash to stop, drop and roll, and neighbors rushed to the house to help, but Cash still suffered burns to his right side. “He was burned from his ear down to his knee basically on the right side,” Kevin says. “Now, you only ever know it by looking at a scar on his right arm.”
That was three years ago this week, and Cash still remembers his painful physical recovery. “The worst part about recovering was whenever I was having to take off the bandage at the end of the day, it had to pull off some skin,” says Cash. “To heal, you have to continually take away that bad skin. Every time that happened, it was just awful. It felt the exact same as when I actually had the burn.”
Though painful, his recovery went well and the 15-year-old is looking forward to being a freshman at Canon-McMillan High School in the fall.
Burn injuries are the fifth most common cause of non-fatal childhood injury worldwide. The American Burn Association estimates that 450,000 children and adults with burn injuries require medical attention in the United States each year. Painful burn injuries can leave children with not only physical but also emotional scars.
Clinical nurse Linda Leonard works in West Penn Hospital’s Burn Center and sees firsthand that burn injuries can leave children with emotional scars as well as their physical injuries.
“We were seeing some of the kids when they come back for their visits to the clinic that they weren't being kids, you know, they weren't going to the swimming pool,” Leonard says. “They weren't playing sports in the summer. I mean, they just weren't being kids. "
To help foster their healing, Allegheny Health Network (AHN) and West Penn’s Burn Center started a summer camp in the 1980s with a mission of healing, fellowship and hope for children and teenagers from across the tristate area who have suffered burn injuries. The camp is still going strong and just hosted 15 children and teens this month at Camp Kon-O-Kwee in Zelienople.
Leonard is the camp’s director and says she loves seeing the patients she cares for in the hospital enjoying the camp and just being kids. “Most of the parents tell us they see a difference in their kids,” says Leonard. “The kids are with other kids who have had a very similar experience. The mechanism of injury might be different, but they all were treated at West Penn for some type of burn injury.”
Five days of activities are designed to inspire them to connect by sharing their ongoing journey of recovery. “If they wanted to talk about their injury, they could and it would be safe, nobody would laugh at them,” Leonard says. “Nobody would make fun of them. Nobody would point and stare.”
Most of the camp time is about just having fun and being together. Some years include a day a Kennywood or a Pirates game. This year, the camp adopted the name Camp KOALA (Kids Overcoming, Adapting, Learning and Achieving). The overnight camp is free of charge to any child who has been treated at West Penn Burn Center, thanks to the generosity of firefighter groups, businesses, organizations, and individuals. Urban Air in Cranberry hosted the campers for a private outing this year and kids also enjoyed a presentation from the Pittsburgh Scuba Center along with relay races with city of Pittsburgh firefighters.
Leonard has been a part of the camp since the beginning and loves it. “When the kids are in the hospital and even when I see them in the clinic, they're still not exactly sick, but they're injured and the burns are painful,” she says. “They're just not themselves. The painful procedures that these patients have to go through is sometimes overwhelming. When I see them at camp being kids, it really makes the painful part of it worthwhile, so to speak.”
This year marked Cash Redford’s second time at camp, and he plans to go again. His favorite part this year was swimming, archery and just making some new friends. Three years after the accident, he has healed both physically and emotionally.
“Don’t let it ruin your life,” he says, when I asked him what advice he would give other kids going through the same experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.