Cash Redford knew he shouldn’t be doing it. With Mom and Dad out of the house, the then-12-year-old was home with his older teenage sisters and their friend in North Strabane Township and horsing around the family’s fire pit. His sister told him to stop, but he squirted a bottle of rubbing alcohol onto the fire. The next time he did it, the flame traveled up the line of liquid to the bottle.

“His sister told him he shouldn’t be playing around with it,” says Cash’s dad, Kevin Redford. “He'll tell you to your face it was a mistake. He squirted it into the fire and the flame went up the alcohol and into the bottle and the bottle exploded.” His sister’s friend yelled for Cash to stop, drop and roll, and neighbors rushed to the house to help, but Cash still suffered burns to his right side. “He was burned from his ear down to his knee basically on the right side,” Kevin says. “Now, you only ever know it by looking at a scar on his right arm.”

