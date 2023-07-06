Laurie Popeck used to think of cataracts as a condition that affects older adults.
And for good reason: 90% of cataracts develop in seniors.
But children can also develop cataracts.
When Popeck’s son, Trevor Popeck, was 3 years old, the now 17-year-old rising senior at Chartiers-Houston High School was diagnosed with a juvenile cataract that has caused a lifelong visual impairment.
“How is this possible?” wondered Laurie.
But according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, about 3 out of 10,000 children have a cataract. They account for 5 to 20% of childhood blindness worldwide.
Popeck has worked hard to overcome the significant loss of vision in his left eye, and has found success in the classroom and on sports fields.
Popeck’s ocular challenges also ignited a desire to create a nonprofit organization, the Trevor Popeck Foundation Inc., with a goal of fundraising to help offset medical expenses for children who must undergo eye surgeries. All funds, 100%, go toward medical expenses.
He launched the nonprofit in January.
In 2009, a routine preschool eye screening revealed a problem with Popeck’s left eye.
Laurie scheduled an appointment with pediatric ophthalmologist Dr. Joseph Paviglianiti of Pediatric Ophthalmology and Adult Strabismus.
Following the exam, Dr. Pav, as he’s called, told Laurie and Trevor’s dad, Steve, their son’s vision was 20/5,000. Normal vision is 20/20, while 20/200 vision is considered legally blind in the United States.
A few months later, the clouded lens was removed during an eight-hour surgery.
Trevor’s recovery included patching his “good” eye, to strengthen his problem eye.
He eventually got prescription glasses (strong for the left eye, clear for the right) to help him with reading.
When Trevor enrolled in kindergarten, his eyesight had improved to 20/4,000 – still a significant challenge.
Correcting childhood cataracts is, in many ways, a lifelong process. Laurie said there are hopes of further improvement as the years progress.
As a child, Trevor – wearing prescription sport goggles – played baseball and basketball. He started playing youth football, with a prescription face shield protecting his eyes.
Today, Trevor’s eyesight is 20/150. It’s far from perfect, but it hasn’t slowed him down.
He carries a 4.3 grade point average and is a member of the National Honor Society. He is a starting offensive and defensive lineman and long snapper on the Chartiers-Houston’s varsity football team, where he recently was selected as an all-conference player.
He has a driver’s license.
Said Laurie, “This hasn’t ever held him back, and I don’t think it ever will.”
Trevor’s goal for the Trevor Popeck Foundation is to help offset medical expenses for other children and their families in the Pittsburgh area. His medical procedures were covered by his family’s medical insurance, but Trevor knows that not all children have insurance, or have limited insurance coverage.
He believes his nonprofit can help. Trevor has the opportunity to be an inspiration to others. He wants to help other families feel like they are not alone, and that financial help is available.
“I want other kids to know that if this happens to them that they can overcome it. Their future can still be bright and this will just be part of the story they tell someday. It may not be easy, but the key is to listen to your parents and your doctor,” said Popeck.
Popeck is looking forward to his senior year of high school, and he plans to attend college to major in engineering, and he hopes to play collegiate football.
“Don’t let your limitations stop you from your goals,” he said.
For more information and to make a donation to The Trevor Popeck Foundation Inc., visit the website: www.thetrevorpopeckfoundationinc.org/.
