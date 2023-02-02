Have you or a family member ever felt a bit more achy or stiff on cold or wet days? Maybe you’ve heard someone with joint pain remark that they can tell a storm is coming because their knees hurt more. Is there any truth to this old adage of aches and pains foretelling the weather?
Possibly. Doctors point to arthritis as the explanation for this because joints are affected by colder air and a drop in barometric air pressure ahead of impending storm systems. That means winter can be an extra difficult time for arthritis sufferers.
How does colder weather affect our joints? For answers, we reached out to Dr. Todd Franco, Division Director of Allegheny Health Network (AHN) primary sports medicine and a team physician with the Pittsburgh Pirates. “The exact science is still out, but it is believed that the joint fluid or synovial fluid gets thicker during the cold weather, leading to increased stiffness,” Franco says. “Muscles and tendons also get stiffer in the cold, leading to the difficulty in moving the joints easily and smoothly.”
Arthritis comes in two forms: inflammatory and non-inflammatory. Inflammatory arthritis is joint inflammation caused by an overactive immune system, while non-inflammatory (osteoarthritis) starts in the cartilage or shock absorber of the joint and is far more common. No matter which type, cold weather can add to the discomfort and pain for anyone with arthritis.
Short of moving to a warm weather state, what can we do to cope during the cold winter months? Of course, layering up to keep warm helps to lessen joint discomfort on cold days.
“There are definitely ways to lessen the effects of the cold or avoid the stiff feeling,” says Franco. “Most importantly, stay warm. If your joints don’t like the cold weather, then dress warmer or in layers, try heating pads or a warm bath.” While cold weather may make us want to snuggle under a blanket on the sofa, doctors say we need to stay active. “Try to avoid periods of inactivity in the cold weather,” Franco says. “Staying active and exercising is one of the best ways to limit stiffness and pain from arthritis and even more so in the cold weather. As with all arthritic conditions, maintaining a healthy weight, healthy diet and good hydration are always important.”
Researchers are learning that it’s not just our weight but also what we eat that can play a role in worsening arthritis pain. “There is growing evidence that food can be a mediator for inflammation throughout the body,” says Franco. “A well-balanced diet is key. There is also increasing evidence that excessive gluten, dairy and added sugars are strong inflammatory-driving food choices.”
Of course, most of those delicious holiday dishes and goodies that we enjoyed through November and December were rich and laden with dairy, heavy sauces, and sugar, and that could lead to arthritis flare-ups from overindulging. That new year’s resolution to eat healthier, less processed food could not only help you drop some pounds but also reduce inflammation and arthritis pain and flare-ups.
Arthritis pain can become more pronounced if we are dehydrated, so be sure to also drink plenty of water each day to stay hydrated, reduce friction in joints and flush toxins from the body.
Finally, Franco’s No. 1 tip for winter months is to not let the cold keep you frozen in place.
“The most important thing for all patients with arthritic conditions is to maintain an active lifestyle,” says Franco. “Regular exercise and flexibility training can help pain and stiffness with these conditions. Even when it is cold outside, access to an indoor track for walking, a stationary bike, treadmill, elliptical, etc., are all good options when being outside is not an option.”
Managing a healthy weight and staying active can go a long way in lessening arthritis pain. Our joints and bones undergo extra stress when our weight is higher, and it can be especially hard on knees, hips, and spines. Doctors say that’s just one more reason to keep moving during these colder winter months to keep weight on track and help to lessen arthritis aches.
