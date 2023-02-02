Have you or a family member ever felt a bit more achy or stiff on cold or wet days? Maybe you’ve heard someone with joint pain remark that they can tell a storm is coming because their knees hurt more. Is there any truth to this old adage of aches and pains foretelling the weather?

Possibly. Doctors point to arthritis as the explanation for this because joints are affected by colder air and a drop in barometric air pressure ahead of impending storm systems. That means winter can be an extra difficult time for arthritis sufferers.

