Harmony Life Center, a nonprofit organization that helps people in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction, received a $5,000 grant to support the creation of a strategic plan to guide them over the next several years. The grant was provided by the Staunton Farm Foundation, a Pittsburgh-based philanthropic foundation with a focus on mental health and substance use disorder recovery.
Run entirely by volunteers, Harmony Life Center offers 12-step meetings in a group setting as well as wellness coaching for those who are in recovery from addiction by coaches who have both been trained in evidence-based methods and have been in long-term recovery themselves. Located in Washington, the center welcomes guests to a Christian-based coffee shop setting where they can socialize in a substance-free environment and enjoy and participate in entertainment such as open mic nights.
“Harmony Life Center brings hope to those who are fighting addiction,” said Karen Bennett, chairwoman of the board of directors. “We are thankful to the Staunton Farm Foundation for their commitment to supporting organizations that care for those in recovery.”
In addition to hosting recovery meetings, providing coaching and offering programming, the center also has a bookstore. The Harmony Store sells a variety of books that support recovery and other items that promote the recovery message.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, over 100 hours of monthly meetings took place at the facility. Once public places started closing, Harmony Life Center quickly pivoted and began to provide online recovery meetings so people who had built relationships and a network to support them in their sobriety could continue to stay connected.
“When COVID hit, we immediately took action to allow us to offer online recovery support,” said Bennett. “We are committed to our community and the people who are working hard at learning to care for themselves.”
Harmony Life Center will use the funds from the Staunton Farm Foundation to create a strategic plan that will allow for the ability to adapt programming based on the changing landscape of public health.