St. Paul Baptist Church in Donora will observe the 10th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Lee A. Haney Sr. and First Lady Brenda Haney on Sunday at the 10 a.m. worship service.
This year’s theme is “A Faithful Servant, Doing the Will of God,” taken from Jeremiah 3:15. Rev.
During the pandemic Haney established a Bible study and Sunday morning worship service online through Zoom. This ministry continues to thrive for those who cannot make it to church in person. Last year, he connected the church with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, which helps congregants to feed local families in the community each month. The church has also become a part of the World Vision Ministry, which helps local people as well as people around the world.
