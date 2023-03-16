The National Aviary’s new immersive bird show, “Habitat Heroes”, takes audiences on an adventure around the world, following superheroes such as the impressive Bald Eagle and the majestic Gray Crowned-Crane.
The birds fly, strut and glide right by the audience, accompanied by dramatic video, comic book-inspired art created by local artist Maria DeSimone Prascak of Maria’s Ideas, theatrical lighting and thrilling music.
“Habitat Heroes” tells the story of each remarkable species, revealing their superpower-like adaptations and encouraging guests to become heroes for birds and their habitats, too.
Throughout the show, audience members at Habitat Heroes Headquarters receive dispatches from “agents in the field” around the world as animals engage in their natural superpowers such as Green-winged Macaws, Raptors like a Harris’s Hawk or Augur Buzzard, an Eurasian Eagle-Owl, a Gray Crowned-Crane, Southern Three-banded Armadillo and a Bald Eagle.
The show takes place in the Helen M. Schmidt FliteZone Theater and is offered daily except for Tuesdays at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Admission is $5 per person and can be purchased at shop.aviary.org with a general admission ticket reservation, or on site at the visitor services desk.
For tickets and more information visit aviary.org.
