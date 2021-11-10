The Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Chapter 16 recently presented a $1,000 check to Guardian Angels Medical Service Dog Program. The donation was part of the proceeds from the 18th Annual Blue Ride that was held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the Blue Knights and Washington Lodge No. 164 Free and Accepted Masons. Pictured, from left, are John Sheldon; Andrea Keeney; Anthony Accamando Jr.; Rodney Bush, vice president Chapter 16; and Mark Harmon.
