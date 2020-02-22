The Victory Hill Ladies Auxiliary recently donated hats, gloves and scarves to Mon Valley Hospital’s Oncology Departments at the Charles L. and Rose Sweeney Melenyzer Pavilion and Regional Cancer Center. The group has created a tradition of making hats or scarves each year for MVH patients to help provide them with some comfort during the cold winter months.
The Howard Hanna Simon Real Estate team also donated cold weather items collected at the annual Simon Real Estate Chow Chow Luncheon. Some of the items collected were hats, scarves and blankets. The items were distributed to various charity groups in the community.