For the second year in a row the George Washington Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution hosted the Wreaths Across America mobile exhibit. This year the chapter raised more than $1,000 toward the purchase of wreaths for the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies which serves veterans from the Tri-State area. From let, are Brynnly Schwartz, location coordinator for Wreaths Across America; and past George Washington Chapter presidents Gary Timmons and Ronald Miller.
