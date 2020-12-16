Gerald Stasicha delivered dozens of dolls, trucks and games on behalf of the Spring Grove Condo Clubhouse Committee as part of Monongahela Valley Hospital’s 2020 Toys for Tots Campaign. New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the welcome desk in the hospital’s lobby until Dec. 18. The toys will be collected by the Mon Valley Leathernecks, a group of former Marines who have sponsored the local toy drive for more than three decades. For those unable to buy a toy but wish to contribute, the Leathernecks are accepting checks payable to “Toys for Tots.” Checks can be mailed to to Wally Fronzaglio, 204 Brokaw Ave., Donora, PA 15033. Pictured are, from left, Monongahela Valley Hospital employees Corinne Laboon, vice president of Marketing and Community Relations; Doug Prentice, storeroom manager and one of the hospital’s Toys for Tots campaign managers; and Stasicha.
