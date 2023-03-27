Members of The Gratitude Club at The Waters of McMurray celebrated Women’s History Month by collecting donations of business attire for Dress for Success. Club members dropped off donations including business suits, handbags, jewelry, shoes, dresses and sweaters Wednesday at the Dress for Success branch at 1500 W. Chestnut St., Washington. In addition to providing women with the clothing they need to Dress for Success, the organization also provides job search, interview and job training assistance. “This is a project of The Gratitude Group at The Waters of McMurray. Our residents really enjoy finding unique ways to give back to the community,” said Christina Szewczyk, Active Life Manager for The Waters of McMurray.
