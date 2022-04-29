Westmoreland County’s arts community will be on full display for Greensburg ArtsWalk on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as part of an annual celebration of visual and performing art.
Downtown Greensburg will play host to artists, musicians and writers offering live, interactive experiences organized by Westmoreland Cultural Trust, Seton Hill University, and Westmoreland Museum of American Art.
The free, self-guided walking tour includes indoor and outdoor locations throughout downtown and gives attendees the opportunity to explore Greensburg’s cultural district.
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with activities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Events include art expos and art interpretations from area students, and information about the museum’s “Bridging the Gap” project on the bridge that connects South Main Street to North Main Street. Guests can attend a mask-making studio activity from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and at 1 p.m., Greensburg Salem students will read original poetry.
At Seton Hill University’s Arts Center, ArtsWalk attendees can participate in activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students will display their senior exhibitions in the Harlan and Harris galleries. Demonstrations at the Art Yard include 3D printing, a foundry pour, wheel throwing, and raku (a Japanese style of pottery). The Graphic Design club will also host sticker-making on the second floor of the arts building.
Westmoreland Cultural Trust will offer live painting, caricatures, interactive art experiences, and vendors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Art in the Alley and the adjacent Helman Ghrist parking lot. The Michael J. and Aimee Rusinko Kakos Educational and Interactive Art Tent will include interactive elements such as painting stations, and a community loom project titled “Weaving the Community Together” that offers attendees an opportunity to weave their own story into the loom. Additional activities under the tent include live painting by Nancy Rusbosin, Becky Mormack, and Marcy Koynok, plus Zac Rutter who will be creating artwork to be incorporated into Art in the Alley. Guests can also take home caricatures. Musical entertainment includes Kal & Moore, Jacian Blaze, Mirabelle Skipworth and Josh Jams. Barry’s Italian Ice, Elegant Catering, and Bella Terra Vineyards will be on site for attendees to purchase refreshments.
A new, collaborative art piece will be unveiled in Art in the Alley. Butterflies, made from the handprints of local children, will be placed on the door located next to the Wings Across Westmoreland installation.
“Our region is filled with talented visual and performing artists, and we are looking forward to highlighting their work,” said April Kopas, Westmoreland Cultural Trust CEO. “We are thrilled to be collaborating with The Westmoreland Museum of American Art and Seton Hill University to provide free family-friendly activities in Greensburg.”
The event kicks off with Megan Marlatt’s Big Head Brigade at 10 a.m. After studying the European tradition of pre-Lenten Carnival, Megan was inspired to create big head masks including the Queen and Her Corgis, Ensor with one of his masks, the Heavenly Host of Angels, and more. The parade will begin at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, travel to Art in the Alley, past The Palace Theatre, down Pennsylvania Avenue and end at Stopwatch Gallery and Studio.
Additional happenings throughout the city include blackout poetry using discarded books; art exhibits and galleries at DV8 Espresso Bar and Gallery, Green Beacon Gallery, 12th Octave Studios, Invisible Man Brewing and StopWatch Gallery and Studio; and class demonstrations and performances at Stage Right.
Hands-on art activities include pour painting coasters at 12th Octave Studios; make your own cat or dog toy at Petagogy; paint your own chocolate bar at McFeely’s Gourmet Chocolate; and a bone painting station at Mz Jones’ Curio, Inc.
For a full list of ArtsWalk activities and times, visit greensburgartswalk.com.