Keith Wise of Morris Township, Greene County, turned 101 last week.

For his 100th last year, the community held a large birthday party for him at the Greene County Fair Grounds. This year, due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, his birthday party was a drive by parade.

The World War II veteran served in the 7th Armored Division in the U.S. Army. Two weeks after D-Day, he landed on Omaha Beach in France. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge.

He was celebrated on his birthday June 3 with a long parade of visitors, including police and fire officials from across the county as well as neighbors friends and family.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription