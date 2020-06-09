Keith Wise of Morris Township, Greene County, turned 101 last week.
For his 100th last year, the community held a large birthday party for him at the Greene County Fair Grounds. This year, due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, his birthday party was a drive by parade.
The World War II veteran served in the 7th Armored Division in the U.S. Army. Two weeks after D-Day, he landed on Omaha Beach in France. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge.
He was celebrated on his birthday June 3 with a long parade of visitors, including police and fire officials from across the county as well as neighbors friends and family.