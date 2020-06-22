Carmichaels graduate Cole Newland and Jefferson-Morgan graduate Abigail Ozohonish were recently awarded Rotary Club of Waynesburg’s Service Above Self scholarships.
The students will be presented with the scholarships at the rotary club’s annual dinner held at Thistlethwaite Vineyard later this year.
The awards are selected based on academic performance, community service involvement, letters of recommendation and the student’s response the essay question, “What does the Rotary motto, ‘”Service Above Self’, mean to you?,” according to a news release from the rotary club.
“This year the club selected two $1,000 recipients from more than 20 applicants,” said the club’s scholarship chair Melody Longstreth. “The committee was very impressed by the quality of our applicants and enjoyed learning about so many talented and generous students.”
Newland is the son of Greg and Minnie Newland of Carmichaels. He will attend West Virginia University this fall and major in business with a double minor in advertising and marketing.
Ozohonish is the daughter of James and Tracy Ozohonish of Clarksville. She will attend Waynesburg University to pursue a degree in nursing.