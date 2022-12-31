The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Dec. 29.
Aleppo Township
Updated: December 31, 2022 @ 3:15 am
David Johns to Howard Secher, 2 Tracts, $55,820.00 (12-27-22)
Cumberland Township
David L. Lydic, Jr., to Tristan T. Cooley, et ux., 2 Lots, $145,000.00 (12-21-22)
Dunkard Township
Jeremy Lambright to Ashley P. Bohon, Lot 143, Bobtown, $79,000.00 (12-21-22)
Franklin Township
Daniel R. Adamson, et ux., to Ross Richard Kearney, et ux., Tracts, $525,000.00 (12-22-22)
Larry D. Blouir, et ux., to WWJD Christian Center, .155 Acre, $12,500.00 (12-22-22)
Monongahela Township
Richard Enoff, et ux., to Jole Reggetz, .517 Acre, $181,000.00 (12-22-22)
PNC Bank N A to Timothy Swink, et ux., 1 Acre, $30,000.00 (12-22-22)
Morgan Township
Darlene Maley to Triple H Realty LLC, Lot 49, Emerald Land Company No. 1, $14,272.00 (12-21-22)
Manus L. Haywood Estate, et ux., to Robert J. Hurd, et ux., Lot 274, Mather, $12,000.00 (12-21-22)
Triple H Realsty Group LLC to Rachel N. Akers, Lot 25, Teagarden Homes Plan, $70,500.00 (12-22-22)
Ronald William Golden, et ux., to William D. Hinerman Revocable Trust, et ux., 2 Tracts, $325,000.00 (12-27-22)
Morris Township
Josephine F. Palvic to Josephine F. Palvic, et ux., 43.827 Acres, $88,662.15 (12-21-22)
Perry Township
Larry D. Frazee to Cathryn Griffith, et ux., Lot, $85,000.00 (12-27-22)
Richhill Township
Susan A. Ziegler to EQT Production Company, 7 Tracts, O&G, $434.20 (12-22-22)
Christine Herring, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 1.35 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (12-22-22)
Wayne Township
Daphna L. Blair to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $15,037.45 (12-27-22)
Waynesburg Borough
Micharl Herrington to 772 E. High Street LLC, Lot, $5,500.00 (12-22-22)
