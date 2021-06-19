The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of June 10:
Aleppo Township
Kimberly Sue Courtwright Estate, et al., to Kuhn Hill Ranch LLC, 57.83 Acres, $75,000.00 (6-4-21)
Center Township
Highland Imperial Inc to David Shapiro, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $4,044.74 (6-2-21)
Highland Imperial Inc to Delbert Schroeder, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,821.96 (6-2-21)
Highland Imperial Inc to Amit M. Rajadhyaska, 2 Tracts, O&G, $7,287.83 (6-2-21)
Highland Imperial Inc to No Tie Inc, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,821.96 (6-2-21)
Highland Imperial Inc to Richard M. Kasper, 2 Tracts, O&G, $3,643.92 (6-2-21)
Highland Imperial Inc to Marcellus Rights LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $23,685.46 (6-2-21)
Highland Imperial Inc to Lyn Hawthorne, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,821.96 (6-2-21)
Highland Imperial Inc to Michael Broomfield, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,821.96 (6-2-21)
Highland Imperial Inc to Kenneth Skoruppa, 2 Tracts, O&G, $16,033.23 (6-3-21)
Highland Imperial Inc to Scott Johnson, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $16,397.42 (6-3-21)
Highland Imperial Inc to Criag Crock, 2 Tracts, O&G, $4,044.75 (6-3-21)
Highland Imperial Inc to Kenneth Oliver, 2 Tracts, O&G, $18,201.36 (6-3-21)
Highland Imperial Inc to Jocelyn Waters, 2 Tracts, O&G, $4,044.75 (6-3-21)
Highland Imperial Inc to Judith Olga Smith, 2 Tracts, O&G, $10,931.75 (6-3-21)
Highland Imperial Inc to C T Beckham, 2 Tracts, O&G, $4,008.31 (6-3-21)
Highland Imperial Inc to David Blumentritt, 2 Tracts, O&G, $5,465.87 (6-3-21)
Highland Imperial Inc to Daniel Hassebrock, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $4,044.75 (6-3-21)
Watson Farm Trust, et ux., to Highland Imperial Inc, 2 Tracts, O&G, $200,000.00 (6-3-21)
Ralph Swaniger to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 20 Acres, O&G, $9,000.00 (6-3-21)
Martha McMasters to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 20 Acres, O&G, $9,000.00 (6-3-21)
James W. Swaniger, Jr., to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 20 Acres, O&G, $9,000.00 (6-3-21)
Cumberland Township
Robert Brennan Baily to Todd Hillsman, et ux., Tract, $33,500.00 (6-3-21)
Dunkard Township
Paul P. Chekosky, et ux., to Joseph Guerriero, Lot 60 in Bobtown, $20,000.00 (6-3-21)
Franklin Township
Benjamin Ray Williamson, et ux., to Daniel Allan Usher, et ux., 10 Acres, $120,000.00 (6-2-21)
Ralph W. Bruno to Thomas W. Tedrow, et ux., .296 Acre, $30,000.00 (6-8-21)
Greensboro Borough
Jill Rankin to William L. Walker, 3 Tracts, $175,000.00 (6-7-21)
Jefferson Township
Richard L. Tekavec, et ux., to Garrett E. Nelson, et ux., Lot in Vetturini Plan, $165,000.00 (6-3-21)
James Donovan Roberts Estate aka James D. Roberts Estate, et al., to Heather L. Gilbert, et ux., ½ Acre, $39,500.00 (6-7-21)
Jeffrey R. Jefferies, et ux., to Greene Arc Inc., Lots 57-59 Fairground Addition, $165,000.00 (6-21)
Morris Township
Nicholas E. Scialabba to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 20 Acres, O&G, $9,000.00 (6-8-21)
Richhill Township
Caleb I. Lucey to Franklin Jones, 4.635 Acres, $169,000.00 (6-8-21)
Springhill Township
Donna V. McIntire by Atty-In-Fact, et ux., to Hawk Forest LLC, 2 Tracts, $122,100.00 (6-3-21)
Washington Township
Big Sky Land & Cattle LLC to Harvest Hill Farm of Pennsylvania LLC, 113 Acres, $280,000.00 (6-7-21)
Wayne Township
Mark A. Francis to The Mineral Company, 63.409 Acres, O&G, $3,302.55 (6-2-21)
Kenneth A. Sarafian, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 7.33 Acres, $7,600.00 (6-7-21)
James E. Kuty 1998 Revocable Trust, et al., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 57.29 Acres, $12,564.00 (6-7-21)
Letha Powell, et ux., to Equitrans Water Services (PA) LLC, R/W, 89.8 Acres, $107,200.00 (6-7-21)
James Alexander Moore, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 101.24 Acres, $17,280.00 (6-7-21)
Waynesburg Borough
Matthew J. Thomas, et ux., to Cindy Goodwin, Lots 20-21 in Fisher Plan, $55,000.00 (6-3-21)
Whiteley and Dunkard Townships
Betty R. Lynch Estate, et al., to Ridgetop Appalachia LLC, 384.613 Acres, O&G, $2,423,061.90 (6-7-21)