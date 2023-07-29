The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of July 20.
Aleppo Township
William Parry, II Estate, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 105.82 Acres, O&G, $25,352.70 (7-14-23)
Aleppo and Freeport Townships
James M. Jones, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $6,393.94 (7-14-23)
Center Township
Rikkk Walters to Robert J. Bosco, .43 Acre, $50,000.00 (7-17-23)
Cumberland Township
Timothy A. Macknair to Nathan Menhart, et ux., Lot, $10,000.00 (7-14-23)
Timothy A. Macknair to Nethan Menhart, et ux., Lot, $165,000.00 (7-14-23)
Kathleen Kurincak to Philip T. Romah, Jr., et ux., to Lots 23 to 30, Mt. Joy Acres Plan, $49,000.00 (7-17-23)
Dunkard Township
Dianna Brozich by Atty-In-Fact, et ux., to Kara D. Sharratt, et ux., Lots 136-137, W.C.&F.G. Plan, $30,000.00 (7-14-23)
Franklin Township
Elliott L. Wilson, et ux., to Jeremiah L. Waychoff, et ux., Lots 131-132 Bonar Plan, $225,000.00 (7-12-23)
Lemley Holdings LLC to PA Bulk LLC, 8.32 Acres, Lot 16, Evergreene Technology Park, $3,075,000.00 (7-17-23)
Freeport and Springhill Townships
John Marlowe Frymire to Foss Minerals LLC, Tracts, O&G, $5,625.00 (7-17-23)
Gilmore Township
Doretta Byrd, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 169.40 Acres, O&G, $3,411.52 (7-14-23)
Monongalia County Coal Resources Inc to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, $16,512.00 (7-17-23)
Gilmore and Wayne Townships
Daniel Thomas Sherman, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $1,800.00 (7-17-23)
Anthony Wayne Keller, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $900.00 (7-17-23)
Michael Paul Keller, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $900.00 (7-17-23)
Jackson Township
Crystal A. Byrd, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 85.64 Acres, O&G, $16,103.96 (7-14-23)
Regina K. Lease, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 47.921 Acres, O&G, $7,041.31 (7-14-23)
Monongahela Township
Philip T. Romah, Jr., et ux., to David M. Adams, et ux., 3.024 Acres, $358,750.00 (7-12-23)
Morgan Township
Leonard Johnn Stickovich aka Leonard John Stickovitch to Jason L. Bowser, Lots 13-21, Rush View Plan, $55,000.00 (7-13-23)
Morris Township
Harry Clair Snyder, Jr., et ux., to CNX Gas Company LLC, .75 Acre, O&G, $600.00 (7-14-23)
Tamara L. Waterbury to EQT Production Company, 94.925 Acres, O&G, $1,452.88 (7-14-23)
Scott E. Reish to EQT Production Company, 94.925 Acres, $1,452.88 (7-14-23)
Perry Township
Josephine L. Ketcham, et al., to James E. Herrington, et ux., 3.8193 Acres, $250.00 (7-13-23)
Fred M. McCallister to HR4 Minerals, LLC, 72 Acres, O&G, $5,000.00 (7-14-23)
John C. McCallister to HR4 Minerals, LLC, 72 Acres, O&G, $5,000.00 (7-14-23)
Danny R. McCallister to HR4 Minerals, LLC, 72 Acres, O&G, $5,000.00 (7-14-23)
William A. McCallister to HR4 Minerals LLC, 72 Acres, O&G, $5,000.00 (7-14-23)
Clifton Earl McCallister to HR4 Minerals, LLC, 72 Acres, O&G, $5,000.00 (7-14-23)
Van J. Loughman, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, et ux., 52 Acres, O&G, $4,122.57 (7-18-23)
Wayne Township
Debra K. Hull, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 45.59 Acres, O&G, $2,352.82 (7-14-23)
Wayne and Gilmore Townships
Larry Farris Fickel, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $6,000.00 (7-17-23)
Waynesburg Borough
Nathan Chadwick to Waynesburg University, 2 Lots, $8,591.40 (7-13-23)
Murray W. Hoy, et ux., to Roger E. Smalley, et ux., .076 Acre, $70,000.00 (7-13-23)
Whiteley Township
Carolyn L. Lane to The Mineral Company, et ux., 136.311 Acres, O&G, $2,839.86 (7-14-23)
