The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of May 18.
Aleppo & Freeport Townships
Judy A. Parry, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 58.19 Acres, O&G, $6,393.94 (5-12-23)
Cumberland Township
Ray E. Hopton Estate aka Ray Evan Hopton Estate, et ux., to Marc Curtis Geer, et ux., 1.653 Acres, $55,000.00 (5-10-23)
Monongalia County Coal Resource by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, 5,756.290 Acres, Coal, $1,334.67 (5-10-23)
Monongalia County Coal Resource by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, 3,658.350 Acres, Coal, $986.42 (5-10-23)
Monongalia County Coal Resource by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, 5,657.600 Acres, Coal, $1,318.08 (5-10-23)
Dalene Watson to Katlin Plavi, .7389 Acre, $230,000.00 (5-11-23)
Redevelopment Authority County of Greene, et ux., to Joe Kovalcheck, et ux., Lot 274, Crucible, $5,000.00 (5-15-23)
Cynthia King to Michael Hershberger, et ux., Lot 205, Nemacolin, $44,128.50 (5-16-23)
Dunkard Township
Carla J. Richter to Roger Young, Lot 34, Moffitt Mine Plan, $25,000.00 (5-15-23)
Franklin Township
John C. McNay, et ux., to Anthony M. Welsh, Lot 7, Valley Farm Estates Section 1, $250,000.00 (5-15-23)
Freeport Township
Monica Louise Dahlkemper to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $609.85 (5-15-23)
Gilmore Township
Robert L. Larocca to The Mineral Company, 62.52 Acres, O&G, $85,965.00 (5-10-23)
Greensboro Borough
Alfalfa Properties LLC to Kathy Summerlin, 2 Tracts, $50,500.00 (5-12-23)
Jefferson Township
Butch Palone Auto Sales to TW Plus LLC, 3 Tracts, $90,000.00 (5-10-23)
Monongalia County Coal Resource by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, 8,156.920 Acres, Coal, $1,738.84 (5-10-23)
Monongalia County Coal Resource by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, 21.330 Acres, Coal, $383.17 (5-10-23)
Thomas V. Semancik Estate, et ux., to John Biro, 2 Tracts, $56,000.00 (5-12-23)
Monongahela Township
Jesse Wayne Fox, et ux., to Consol Mining Company, R/W, $57,500.00 (5-10-23)
Nettie E. Hill to Consol Mining Company, LLC, R/W, $75,000.00 (5-10-23)
Morgan Township
Monongalia County Coal Resource by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, 465.200 Acres, Coal, $429.21 (5-10-23)
Morris Township
Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company LLC, et ux., to Joshua A. Ellis, et ux., 20 Acres, $251,000.00 (5-15-23)
Perry Township
Michelle Marie Shaffer to Erin Lea Adams, 3 Tracts, $158,000.00 (5-10-23)
Richhill Township
Monongalia County Coal Resource by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, 1,264.520 Acres, Coal, $503.83 (5-10-23)
Springhill Township
MMA Mineral Group LLC to DUC Hunter LLC, 97 Acres, O&G, $35,000.00 (5-10-23)
Donna J. Hammon to EQT Production Company, 65 Acres, O&G, $1,025.39 (5-10-23)
Darlene K. Suhy, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 101.520 Acres, O&G, $6,345.00 (5-12-23)
William D. Maxwell to The Mineral Company, et ux., 56 Acres, O&G, $2,050.78 (5-12-23)
Wayne Township
Charles Edward Hunnell, Jr., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 87.024 Acres, O&G, $6,446.22 (5-10-23)
Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC to David L. Corwin, et ux., 1.202 Acres, $15,000.00 (5-11-23)
Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC to Richard Calvert, et ux., 10 Acres, $19,578.60 (5-12-23)
Wayne & Gilmore Townships
Jack H. Baker, Jr., et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $1,500.00 (5-15-23)
Robert F. Baker, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $1,500.00 (5-15-23)
Bonnie Jean Fenton, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $1,500.00 (5-15-23)
Barbara Ann Helsel to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $4,500.00 (5-15-23)
Janet Christine Wiley to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $2,700.00 (5-15-23)
Linda Louise Hullenkremer to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $2,700.00 (5-15-23)
Waynesburg Borough
JB Real Estate Resources Inc to James G. Matscherz, Lot, Ward 11, $12,500.00 (5-15-23)
Whiteley Township
Ronnie R. Brumley, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 10.7686 Acres, O&G, $112,976.32 (5-10-23)
