The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Nov. 11:
Aleppo Township
Appalachian Basin Minerals LP to EQT Production Company, 68.5 Acres, O&G, $50,000.00 (11-9-21)
Center Township
CNX Land LLC to Matthew Johnston, et ux., 45.432 Acres, $160,000.00 (11-9-21)
Clarksville Borough
John S. Haftmann, et al., to Brian Randal Ealy, et ux., 2 Tracts, $89,900.00 (11-4-21)
Franklin Township
Phyllis K. Kamerer to New Leaf Property Development LLC, .643 Acre, $85,000.00 (11-4-21)
Nathan S. Borovichka, et ux., to Yvonne M. Barnhart, et ux., 54.0737 Acres, $320,000.00 (11-5-21)
Christopher R. Ramsey to James Bret Moore, Lot, $175,000.00 (11-8-21)
Gilmore Township
Donald J. John, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 16.12 Acres, R/W, $20,000.00 (11-3-21)
Morris Township
CNX Land LLC to Kay F. Collins, et ux., 2 Tracts, $80,000.00 (11-9-21)
Perry Township
James H. George, III to The Mineral Company, et ux., 44.258 Acres, O&G, $193,628.75 (11-3-21)
Richhill Township
Ronald W. Jacobs to The Mineral Company, et ux., 245.37 Acres, O&G, $120,306.40 (11-3-21)
Sandra K. Gross to The Mineral Company, et ux., 4 Acres, O&G, $6,000.00 (11-3-21)
Springhill Township
Jeffrey Kim York to The Mineral Company, et ux., 25 Acres, O&G, $3,086.42 (11-3-21)
Debra Jean Mitko, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 100 Acres, O&G, $8,385.78 (11-3-21)
Geoffrey H. Barger, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $20,254.85 (11-3-21)
Harry H. Rohdes to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, 83 Acres, R/W, $47,296.32 (11-8-21)
Frank Carrico, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, 40 Acres, R/W, $14,400.00 (11-8-21)
Springhill, Freeport and Aleppo Townships
Karin Baumgardner to Phive Starr Properties LP, 10 Tracts, O&G, $100,000.00 (11-5-21)
Andrew J. Barger to Phive Starr Properties LP, 8 Tracts, O&G, $14,800.00 (11-5-21)
Cathie Spencer to Phive Starr Properties LP, 8 Tracts, O&G, $14,800.00 (11-5-21)
Wayne Township
Sandra G. Richard to Ridgetop Ten LLC, 23.014 Acres, O&G, $120,169.00 (11-9-21)