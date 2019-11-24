The following property transfers were recorded the weeks of Nov. 7 and 14 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office.
Aleppo Township
Ronald K. Teska, et al., to Derek J. Ross, et al., 19.656 Acres, $139,000.00 (11-6-19)
Aleppo, Freeport and Springhill Townships
Rock Creek Royalty LLC to AMP IV LP, 6 Tracts, O&G, $467,809.38 (11-14-19)
Center Township
William L. Mitchell, et ux., to James D. Carroll, 2 Lots, $155,000.00 (11-7-19)
Cumberland Township
DGZ Carmichaels LLC to Chas V. Eckert, III, Family Trust, et al., 1.5 Acres, $747,878.00 (11-6-19)
Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to Robert Brennan Baily, Tract, $17,500.00 (11-7-19)
PNC Bank N A to Jason E. Whipkey, et ux., 2 Tracts, $42,000.00 (11-12-19)
Phillip L. Gideon to William L. Kovach, 5.602 Acres, $33,000.00 (11-13-19)
Cumberland and Monongahela Townships
Phillip L. Gideon to Valerie L. Burchianti, et al., 125 Acres, O&G, Minerals, $396,000.00 (11-13-19)
Dunkard Township
Carl Louis Haines, Jr., to Shirl A. Labar, Lot 178 in Bobtown, $10,934.00 (11-5-19)
Franklin Township
Michael S. Gyurke to Kenneth M. Carson, et ux., 1.684 Acres, $260,000.00 (11-1-19)
Grant J. Zalar, et ux., to Ashley D. O’Leary, et ux., .294 Acre, Lot 13 in Colonial Place Plan, $172,000.00 (11-4-19)
Lois L. Riggs to Ojeda AD4 LLD, et al., 33.014 Acres, O&G, $68,091.38 (11-7-19)
Lee E. Robinson, et ux., to JB Real Estate Resources INC, Lot, $45,500.00 (11-8-19)
Freeport Township
Ronald A. Amos, et ux., to Destrey D. Thompson, Lot, $15,000.00 (11-12-19)
Gilmore Township
Rose Thomas to CNX Midstream DEVCO III LP, R/W, $10,655.00 (11-7-19)
James S. Roberts to Herb Thompson, et ux., 73.7 Acres, Coal, O&G, Minerals, $31,500.00 (11- 12-19)
Greene Township
Nancy J. Johnston to Jerry W. Strawser, et ux., Lot, $62,000.00 (11-1-19)
Jackson Township
Appalachian Energy Holdings I LP to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, et al., 120.86 Acres, O&G, $190,000.00 (11-5-19)
Chris E. Burke, et ux., to CJB Greene Holdings LLC, 2 Tracts, Und. 1⁄2 Interest, $8,680.00 (11- 12-19)
Betty Burt Bedillion to EQM Poseidon Midstream LLD, 6.4858 Acres, R/W, $4,260.00 (11-12- 19)
Arleigh Willy, Jr., et al., to EQM Poseidon Midstream LLC, 73.35 Acres, R/W, $10,957.00 (11-12-19)
Evelyn D. Wildman to EQM Poseidon Midstream LLC, 55.38 Acres, R/W, $8,555.00 (11-12- 19)
Jefferson Borough
Belko LLC of Jefferson to JMM Investment Group LLC, 2 Tracts, $77,000.00 (11-14-19)
Jefferson Township
Helen I. Hull to Jennifer L. Plut, Lot 324 in Clyde Land Company No. 2, $39,900.00 (11-12- 19)
Monongahela Township
First Federal Savings & Loan to Donald R. Armstrong, 1 Acre, $136,000.00 (11-4-19)
Phillip L. Gideon to Valerie F. Burchianti, et al., 10.03 Acres, $38,500.00 (11-13-19)
Phillip L. Gideon to William L. Kovach, et al., 125 Acres, $385,000.00 (11-13-19)
Andrew S. Burich, et ux., to Longview Power LLC, R/W, $67,600.00 (11-14-19)
Morgan Township
First Federal Savings & Loan to Greene Co. Habitat for Humanity INC, Lot 121 in Teegarden Homes Plan, $7,000.00 (11-1-19)
Diane L. Cameron to Everett James McDonough, et ux., Lot 1008 in Mather, $72,000.00 (11-6-19)
G. Douglas Hanford, et al., to Bricelyn A. Meerdo, et ux., 103 Mather, $62,000.00 (11-8-19)
Morris Township
Brenda Jones to Jeffrey W. McConnell, Jr., et ux., 1 Acre, $44,520.00 (11-4-19)
Leonard A. Matscherz, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, et al., R/W, $85,000.00 (11-12-19)
Perry Township
Randy S. McCoy, et ux., to Timothy F. Horvwalt, Tract, $175,000.00 (11-6-19)
Belko LLC of Greene County, et al., to JMM Investment Group LLC, .367 Acre, $73,000.00 (11-14-19)
Washington Township
Alan R. Storey, et al., to JJK Mineral Company II, LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $1,932.00 (11-6-19)
Lauretta M. Shultz, et ux., to JJK Mineral Company II, LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $1,400.00 (11-6-19)
Curtis G. Gilson, et al., to JJK Mineral Company II, LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $2,800.00 (11-6-19)
Marolyn L. Bostrom, et ux., to JJK Mineral Company II, LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $352.00 (11-6-19)
Cheryl K. Cline, et al., to JJK Mineral Company II, LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $430.00 (11-6-19)
Mark A. Bostrom, et al., to JJK Mineral Company II, LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $430.00 (11-6-19)
David P. Bostrom, et al., to JJK Mineral Company II, LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $430.00 (11-6-19)
Laurie L. Kirkpatrick, et al., to JJK Mineral Company II, LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $430.00 (11-6-19)
Bruce A. Graham, et al., to JJK Mineral Company II, LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $1,082.00 (11-6-19)
Gary L. Graham, et al., to JJK Mineral Company II, LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $1,082.00 (11-6-19)
Sharron L. Stohl, et al., to JJK Mineral Company II, LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $1,082.00 (11-6-19)
Jacqueline M. Cavaletto, et al., to JJK Mineral Company II, LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $1,400.00 (11-6-19)
Teresa L. Krautkremer, et ux., to JJK Mineral Company II, LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $1,400.00 (11-6-19)
Sonda A. Carwile, et al., to JJK Mineral Company II, LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $1,400.00 (11-6-19)
Wayne Township
Kurt M. Marisa, et al., to John M. Kingston, et ux., 21.648 Acres, $69,000.00 (11-6-19)
Thomas W. Jones, et ux., to EQT Production Company, R/W, $36,300.00
Kurt M. Marisa, et al., to Thomas A. Patton, et ux., 2 Tracts, $100,000.00 (11-14-19)
Waynesburg Borough
Mark A. Pompei, et ux., to Alexaner C. Burns, et ux., Lot, $65,000.00 (11-1-19)
Martha Niedhammer Estate, et al., to JB Real Estate Resources INC, Lot, $66,000.00 (11-5-19)
Dylan Bryan Higginbotham, et ux., to Daisha D. Brown, Lot, $82,500.00 (11-6-19)
Oscar Sifuentes to Melinda Horvwalt, Lot, $165,000.00 (11-7-19)
Lee E. Robinson, et ux., to JB Real Estate Resources INC, Lot, $52,500.00 (11-8-19)
Lee L. Robinson, et ux., to JB Real Estate Resources INC, Lot, $50,000.00 (11-18-19)
G. Thomas Trucking LLC to Apatchi Donn Thomas, et ux., Lot, $68,000.00 (11-8-19)