The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of May 13:
Cumberland Township
Judith M. Skiles by TCB, et ux., to Redevelopment Authority of Greene County, Tax Claim, .030 Acre, $344.00 (5-5-21)
Sherri R. Davis by TCB, et ux., to Tyler M. Jones, Tax Claim, .150 Acre, $802.00 (5-5-21)
Brandon Nuckles, et ux., to Bryan Wilson, Lot 439 in Nemacolin, $20,000.00 (5-6-21)
Joseph E. Jurczak, et ux., to Stephanie S. Ramsey, Lot 114 in Nemacolin, $48,600.00 (5-6-21)
Jeannette Barnhart, et ux., to Mark A. Hlatky, Jr., 3.50 Acre, $2,950.00 (5-6-21)
Virginia E. Berkich by Atty-In-Fact, et ux., to Susan K. Kinstlich, Tract, $99,900.00 (5-7-21)
Mark Jordan to Dean Robinson, et ux., Lot, $30,000.00 (5-10-21)
Patricia Louise Gera Estate A/K/A Patricia L. Gera Estate, et al., to Kelsey Ryane McCollum, .703 Acre, $168,000.00 (5-10-21)
Dunkard Township
Brian Meadows, et ux., to Billy Taylor, et ux., Lot, $76,000.00 (5-6-21)
Franklin Township
John C. McNay, et ux., to Connie Mae Hanes, Tract, $154,500.00 (5-6-21)
Shaud D. Haine, et ux., to Vance R. Leone, et ux., Lot 81 in Colonial Place Plan, $338,000.00 (5-6-21)
Jason K. Hursey, et ux., to Michael T. Tate, Lot, $200,000.00 (5-6-21)
Rohanna Energy LLP to Albert A. Rinehart, et ux., 3 Tracts, $6,000.00 (5-6-21)
Gilmore Township
Heidi Jeanna Legan A/K/A Heidi J. Smith to Blue Ridge Royalties LLC, 157.656 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (5-6-21)
Jackson Township
Charles L. Kaiser to KTD Oil and Gas LLC, Tract, O&G, $250.00 (5-7-21)
Jefferson Township
Unlimited Funding Solutions LLC to Andrew W. Higinbotham, et ux., 10 Acres, $169,900.00 (5-7-21)
Morgan Township
Herman J. Ross, et ux., to James Garrison, et ux., 2 Lots in Claudelle Plan, $235,000.00 (5-10-21)
Perry Township
Janice Lynn Keener to The Mineral Company, 5 Acres, O&G, $5,893.75 (5-7-21)
Richard Scott Keener to The Mineral Company, 5 Acres, O&G, $5,893.75 (5-7-21)
Richhill Township
Thomas Joseph Quirk to CNX Gas Company LLC, 104.322 Acres, O&G, $10,866.90 (5-5-21)
Paul Andrew Quirk, Jr., to CNX Gas Company, LLC, 104.322 Acres, O&Y, $10,866.90 (5-7-21)
Springhill Township
Tim Poole to Windridge Minerals, 76 Acres, O&G, $600.00 (5-7-21)
Wayne Township
Chasdity I. Baker aka Chasdity I Lee, et ux., to Ruth A. Baker, Tract, $16,330.50 (5-11-21)
Wayne and Whiteley Townships
Jackie Rutan by POA, et ux., to The Mineral Company, 2 Tracts, O&G, $11,216.56 (5-7-21)
Waynesburg Borough
Bradley J. Heethuis, et ux., to Emily M. Wilson, Lot in Illig Addition, $199,900.00 (5-5-21)
Timothy A. Chapman, et ux., to Nicole R. Baily, 2 Lots, $119,000.00 (5-11-21)
Whiteley Township
Wayne Ackley by TCB, et ux., to Richard Adams, Tax Claim, 3.380 Acres, $4,909.00 (5-5-21)