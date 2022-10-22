The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Oct. 6.
Aleppo Township
Sandra K. Tustin to EQT Production Company, 14.61875 Acres, O&G, $1,224.40 (9-30-22)
Barbara A. Waychoff to EQT Production Company, 14.61875 Acres, O&G, $1,224.40 (9-30-22)
Center Township
The Realty Company to Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC, 57.732 Acres, $65,000.00 (10-4-22)
James A. Peers, et ux., to Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC, 2 Tracts, $330,000.00 (10-4-22)
Cumberland Township
Michael J. Dulik to Dana West, Lot 127, Nemacolin, $10,000.00 (10-3-22)
Dunkard Township
Frank T. Wozniak by TCB, et ux., to Jessica Garnek, Tax Claim, 1.340 Acres, $9,833.00 (10-3-22)
Frank T. Wozniak by TCB, et ux., to Jessica Garnek, Tax Claim, 1.9 Acres, $8,891.00 (10-3-22)
Crystal Roberts by TCB, et ux., to Joseph F. John, II, Tax Claim, 2.910 Acres, $87,206.00 (10-3-22)
Franklin Township
Patrick Ehrin, et ux., to Michael T. Katt, et ux., 5.920 Acres, $435,000.00 (9-28-22)
Anna Mae King Estate A/K/A Anna Mae O. King Estate A/K/A Anna M King Estate, et ux., to Mark D. Waychoff, et ux., 2 Tracts, $25,000.00 (10-3-22)
Viola A. Fox Jackson by TCB, et ux., to Shaun Wilson, Tax Claim, .220 Acre, $27,419.00 (10-3-22)
Viola A. Fox Jackson by TCB, et ux., to Shaun Wilson, Tax Claim, .130 Acre, $33,923.00 (10-3-22)
Gilmore Township
Terry Grim, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 57.01 Acres, O&G, $12,989.35
Jackson Township
Theresa L. McQueen to VES Land LLC, 47 Acres, O&G, $3,045.00 (10-3-22)
Jackson and Richhill Townships
Judith West, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 92.01 Acres, O&G, $3,015.18 (9-30-22)
Jefferson Township
James W. Fischer by TCB, et ux., to Triple H Realty Group LLC, Tax Claim, .130 Acre, $8,716.00 (10-4-22)
James W. Fischer by TCB, et ux., to Triple H Realty Group LLC, Tax Claim, .130 Acre, $74,044.00 (10-4-22)
James W. Fischer by TCB, et ux., to Triple H Realty Group LLC, Tax Claim, .130 Acre, $19,403.00 (10-4-22)
James W. Fischer by TCB, et ux., to Triple H Realty Group LLC, Tax Claim, .130 Acre, $2,650.00 (10-4-22)
Morgan Township
Leonard R. Simmons to Jerad Cline, 6.2279 Acres, $185,000.00 (10-3-22)
Perry Township
Donley E. Tomey, et al., to VES Land LLC, 44.339 Acres, O&G, $12,920.25 (10-3-22)
Richhill Township
Kathleen Rhome to EQT Production Company, 1.35 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (9-29-22)
Springhill Township
Laura Rosella Amos to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $6,500.00 (9-28-22)
Sharon L. Gill to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $23,546.23 (9-30-22)
Nathan David Johnson to The Mineral Company, et ux., 202.3875 Acres, O&G, $20,455.49 (9-30-22)
Leah F. Cork, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 270.506 Acres, O&G, $4,115.85 (9-30-22)
Cynthia Lou Foose to The Mineral Company, et ux., 61.67 Acres, O&G, $9,044.94 (9-30-22)
Michael McCauley aka Michael L. McCauley, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, $134,910.00 (10-3-22)
Joann McJunkin to DUC Hunter LLC, et ux., 97 Acres, O&G, $50,857.48 (10-3-22)
Jonathan D. Johnson, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 100.518750 Acres, O&G, $3,440.37 (10-4-22)
Kathryn Vitek to The Mineral Company, et ux., 31.88125 Acres, O&G, $5,936.22 (10-4-22)
Mary Kirkland to The Mineral Company, et ux., 50.5937 Acres, O&G, $3,739.84 (10-4-22)
Wayne Township
Richard W. Hopkins, et al., to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 52.235 Acres, O&G, $47,011.51 (9-29-22)
Terry L. Whipkey, et al., to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 52.235 Acres, O&G, $47,011.51 (9-29-22)
Sandra Kay Hoge to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $194,444.04 (9-30-22)
Bruce A. Rush, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $108,024.48 (9-30-22)
Brice A. Rush, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $108,024.48 (9-30-22)
Lee Ann Knittel to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 52.235 Acres, O&G, $87,058.30 (9-30-22)
Sandra S. Friend to The Mineral Company, et ux., 73.2942 Acres, O&G, $14,397.07 (10-4-22)
Waynesburg Borough
Guy R. Jones, et ux., to Drew Summersgill, Lot, $110,000.00 (9-29-22)
Larry E. Maloy by TCB, et ux., to Connie Jo Smith, Tax Claim, .530 Acre, $37,427.00 (10-3-22)
Larry E. Maloy by TCB, et ux., to David Areford, Tax Claim, .25 Acre, $15,199.00 (10-3-22)
Larry R. Maloy by TCB, et ux., to David Areford, Tax Claim, .180 Acre, $2,628.00 (10-3-22)
Whiteley Township
Robert C. Baer to The Mineral Company, et ux., 50.2458 Acres, O&G, $3,529.60 (9-30-22)
Richard L. Adams, et ux., to Jeffrey A. Hammond, et ux., Lot $20,000.00 (10-3-22)
