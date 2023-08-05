The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Aug. 3.
Aleppo Township
Aleppo Township
Denny C. Brown, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company, LLC, et ux., 7 Acres, $220,000.00 (7-26-23)
Cumberland Township
Karen Lee Santucci to Valley Abstracting, LLC, 2 Tracts, $1,200.00 (7-27-23)
Dunkard Township
Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Robert E. Rush, II, et ux., Lot 181, Bobtown, $20,800.00 (7-31-23)
John Stephen Fecsko to Nicolas W. Zmija, et ux., Lot 71, Bobtown, $82,500.00 (7-31-23)
Nicole M. Gacek to Leland P. Gallatin, Lots 7-9, WC & FC Ross Plan, $5,000.00 (7-31-23)
Jefferson Township
Joseph G. Grash by POA, et ux., to Vincent N. Cekada, Lots 74-75, Moredock Plan, $75,000.00 (7-26-23)
Holly L. Stallard by Agent, et ux., to Equity Point Real Estate, LLC, Lot, Delancy Heights Plan, $28,500.00 (7-26-23)
Morgan Township
Coco Dawn Pahanish to William C. Schamp, Lot 518 Mather, $5,000.00 (7-26-23)
Morris Township
Ella Mae Thurston, et ux., to CNX Gas Company, LLC, .75 Acres, O&G, $600.00 (7-26-23)
Deann Joy Nartatez, et ux., to CNX Gas Company, LLC, .75 Acres, O&G, $600.00 (7-26-23)
Perry Township
Blairsville Enterprises, Inc., et ux., to Chris D. Carter, et ux., Lot, $15,000.00 (7-27-23)
Rices Landing Borough
Jane K. Christopher to Starlet M. Nestor, Lot, Bayard Addition, $50,000.00 (7-27-23)
Wayne Township
Shelly D. Bell to Donald Welshans, Jr., et ux., .5396 Acres, $165,000.00 (7-28-23)
Rodney Lee Moats, Jr., et ux., to Rhonda L. Cosner, 8.451 Acres, $260,000.00 (8-1-23)
Waynesburg Borough
Tonya Filer Patton aka Tonya Patton, et al., to Andrew M. Corfont, et ux., Tract, $10,000.00 (7-31-23)
Debra L. Kesner to Scott M. Stephenson, Lots 2, 3, 20 & 21, Timothy Ross Plan, $108,000.00 (8-1-23)
