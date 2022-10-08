The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Sept. 29.
Aleppo Township
Aleppo Township
Sharlene Burke aka Sharlene McLeod to Phive Starr Properties LP, 216.1592 Acres, O&G, $5,000.00 (9-22-22)
Bruce D. Crawford, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 229.93425 Acres, O&G, $40,877.20 (9-22-22)
Robert E. Crawford, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 229.93425 Acres, O&G, $40,877.20 (9-22-22)
Aleppo and Springhill Townships
Jayne A. Barr to The Mineral Company, et ux., 196.21105 Acres, O&G, $95,796.27 (9-22-22)
John R. Barr to The Mineral Company, et ux., 196.21105 Acres, O&G, $95,796.27 (9-22-22)
Carmichaels Borough
Richard R. Messenger to Shelby King, et ux., Lot, $65,000.00 (9-21-22)
Center Township
Dianna L. Kennedy to Michael F. Pettit, et ux., Tract, $18,000.00 (9-21-22)
Cumberland Township
Frederick J. Titus, Jr., et ux., to David Massullo, et ux., Lot 6, Suburban Plan, $335,000.00 (9-26-22)
Brain Steinmiller, et ux., to Richhill Properties LLC, Lot 390, Nemacolin, $20,000.00 (9-27-22)
Dunkard Township
Vaughn E. Nickler, et ux., to Roger K. Franks, et ux., Lot 363, Bobtown, $129,000.00 (9-26-22)
Franklin Township
RWC Holdings LLC to John F. Fitzgerald, Jr., et ux., 2 Acres, $225,000.00 (9-23-22)
Robert Wolfe to Wolfe’s Rentals LLC, et ux., Lots, $10,000.00 (9-26-22)
Freeport Township
Wilson L. Snyder to Joseph Taylor Moore, et ux., Tract, $139,900.00 (9-21-22)
Gilmore Township
Mark R. Rendulic, et ux., to Robert L. Gilbert, et ux., 4 Tracts, $345,000.00 (9-23-22)
Jackson Township
Nancy S. Snyder to The Mineral Company, et ux., 68.69 Acres, O&G, $14,668.18 (9-22-22)
Nancy S. Snyder to The Mineral Company, et ux., 22.25 Acres, O&G, $3,249.89 (9-22-22)
Jackson and Richhill Townships
Austin Eugene Pettit to The Mineral Company, et ux., 92.01 Acres, O&G, $3,012.24 (9-22-22)
Jefferson Borough
CD DG Jefferson 2 LLC to George Sarantakis & Susan Kay Jensen Trust, et al., Lots, $2,225,000.00 (9-23-22)
Morgan Township
Corey M. Conaway, et ux., to Kaylyn Roberts, Lot 130, Emerald Land Company No. 1, $95,000.00 (9-27-22)
Morris Township
Thomas M. Lowery, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 104.722 Acres, O&G, Und. ¼ Interest, $10.472.21 (9-22-22)
Beryl Elizabeth Reker, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 110.19 Acres, O&G, $2,031.07 (9-22-22)
Christopher F. Smith to EQT Production Company, 6.743 Acres, O&G, $1,685.87 (9-22-22)
Perry Township
Blair Family Trust, et ux., to The Mineral Company, 229.232 Acres, O&G, $3,979.98 (9-22-22)
Richhill Township
Helen P. True, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 46 Acres, O&G, $6,388.89 (9-22-22)
Dale A. Rhome, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 1.35 Acres, O&G, $500.00 (9-22-22)
Daniel Rhome, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 1.35 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (9-22-22)
Springhill Township
Karen Sue Lilley, et al., to Three Rivers Royalty IIILLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $23,546.23 (9-21-22)
Jack J. Coffman, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 50.5937 Acres, O&G, $4,515.00 (9-22-22)
Pamela Haynes to Sandhill Royalty LP, Tracts, O&G, $4,400.00 (9-22-22)
Bonnie S. Droboj to Sandhill Royalty LP, Tracts, O&G, $200.00 (9-22-22)
Brian S. O’Connell, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 126.8375 Acres, O&G, $91,604.87 (9-22-22)
Joann Cox Estate, et al., to Rock Creek Royalty LLC, 100 Acres, O&G, Corrective, $200.00 (9-23-22)
