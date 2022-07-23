The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of July 14:
Carmichaels Borough
Carmichaels Borough
Christa Andamasaris, et ux., to Christa Andamasaris, Lots, $53,550.00 (7-8-22)
Cumberland Township
Michael E. Pollock, et ux., to Danielle Iams, Lot 384, Nemacolin, $22,700.00 (7-6-22)
Christopher A. Vance to Riley M. Seward, Lots, McCombs Addition, $153,000.00 (7-8-22)
Franklin Township
WWJD Christian Center to Marguerite Pacheco, Lots 187-188, West Waynesburg, $20,000.00 (7-6-22)
Christopher D. Benson, et ux., to Eric J. Rohanna, et ux., .503 Acre, $400,001.00 (7-8-22)
Greene Township
Joyce L. Apted aka Joyce L. Yeater to David A. Kovach, 76.9389 Acres, $320,000.00 (7-7-22)
Jefferson Borough
Beverly Crile Estate aka Beverly Y. Crile Estate, et al., to Katherine L. Kubasik, .165 Acre, $50,000.00 (7-11-22)
Jefferson Township
Charles Lee Greenwood, et ux., to Greenwood Park LLC, 51.721 Acres, $531,868.80 (7-6-22)
Kathy L. McKahan aka Kathy L. Hicks, et ux., to Amanda Ribniscky, et ux., .980 Acre, $195,000.00 (7-7-22)
Sherri A. Ashcraft to Desiree L. Whitlow, Lot 232, Clyde Land Company No 2, $64,900.00 (7-8-22)
Loretta I Hawk Estate, et al., to Tamara Kay Knight, Lot, $45,000.00 (7-8-22)
Andrew D. Kildow to Andrew D. Kildow, et ux., 48.16 Acres, $44,614.80 (7-11-22)
Monongahela Township
Dalton F. Fowler to Abigail Elsie McIntire, et ux., 2 Tracts, $38,066.40 (7-6-22)
Morgan Township
Charlotte A. Adamson aka Charlotte A. Keys to John R. Hanley, et ux., 2.5993 Acres, $165,000.00 (7-7-22)
Washington Township
John E. Rawlins Estate, et ux., to Mark A. Smith, et ux., 2 Tracts, $160,000.00 (7-11-22)
Patterson Farms LLC to Ted Joseph Bozick, Lots 2A, Phillippi Subdivision, $69,000.00 (7-11-22)
Whiteley Township
Iron Emerald LLC to Scott E. Morris, et ux., 2 Tracts, $97,500.00 (7-8-22)