The following property transfers were recorded the week of June 18 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:
Center and Franklin Townships
Alena Lue Mason Testamentary Trust, et al., to Stone Hill Minerals Holdings LLC, 107.349 Acres, O&G, $135,000.00 (6-12-20)
Pikewood Energy Corporation to Stone Hill Minerals Holdings LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $60,383.81 (6-16-20)
Cumberland Township
Gerald R. Solomon, II to Douglas R. Wolfe, 2.5 Acres, $38,500.00 (6-16-20)
Leslee A. Meiser, A/K/A Leslee A. Giacomel, et ux., to Lynn L. Corl, III, Lot 188 in Nemacolin Plan, $17,500.00 (6-16-20)
Tracy R. McCann to Scott B. Marchezak, et ux., Tract, $255,000.00 (6-18-20)
Franklin Township
John H. Hughes, Jr., Estate by Guardians, et al., to Hannah L. Garber, et ux., Lots in Crescent Hills Plan, $175,000.00 (6-15-20)
Gilmore Township
Shirley Jean Strope Phillips A/K/A Shirley J Phillips to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 135.231 Acres, $326.00 (6-16-20)
Karen Joan Strope Magee A/K/A Karen S. Magee to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 135.231 Acres, $326.00 (6-16-20)
Jefferson Township
Mary Beth Minor to Harry E. Husk, III, 2.981 Acres, $34,132.00 (6-17-20)
Richhill Township
Roger C. Weekly, et al., to CNX Midstream DEVCO I LP, R/W, $24,000.00 (6-15-20)
Springhill Township
William R. Phillips, et ux., to Timothy Spencer, 12.241 Acres, $160,000.00 (6-12-20)
Wayne Township
Lee A. Wiley, et ux., to Scott staggers, et ux., 83.86 Acres, $87,500.00 (6-16-20) Frances Joann Jones to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 170 Acres, O&G, $32,825.52 (6-17-20)
Waynesburg Borough
Ryan R. Martin, et al., to Eric W. Brownfield, Lot in Second Ward, $115,000.00 (6-16-20)
Robert J. Delansky to Dail Financial LLC, AGR, $1,000.00 (6-17-20)