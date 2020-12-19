Greene County deed transfers
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Dec. 3:

Center Township

Johnny Perani Estate, et ux., to Patricia Cole, Tract, O&G, $10,000.00 (12-3-20)

Cumberland Township

Eugene A. Bradmon, et ux., to David L. Beard, Jr., et ux., 1.0723 Acres, $272,000.00 (11-30-20)

Dunkard Township

HSG Leasing LLC to Michael T. Prinkey, et ux., .275 Acre, $95,000.00 (12-2-20)

Franklin Township

Contura Energy Services LLC to Contura Pennsylvania Land LLC, Tracts, $1,837,668.30 (12-2-20)

Greene Township

Patrick Duffy Nied to AMP IV LP, 20 Acres, O&G, $43,000.00 (12-2-20)

Morgan Township

Kevin M. Lagaza, et ux., to Abigail Shipley, et ux., Lot, $29,000.00 (12-1-20)

Richhill Township

Carolee Fithian to VES Land LLC, 245.37 Acres, O&G, $2,500.00 (11-30-20)

Elaine Speice to Robin S. Kurtz, et al., 135.63 Acres, O&G, $42,950.00 (12-3-20)

Springhill Township

Donna V. McIntire by POA, et ux., to EQM Poseidon Midstream LLC, R/W, 27.42 Acres, $9,980.00 (11-30-20)

George Horner to EQM Poseidon Midstream LLC, R/W, 14.44 Acres, $7,600.00 (11-30-20)

Frank Carrico, et al., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, $50,000.00 (11-30-20)

Jennifer Taylor Moore, et ux., to EQT Production Company, Tracts, O&G, $6,873.74 (12-1-20)

Stephen Jay Brock, et ux., to EQT Production Company, Tracts, O&G, $21,501.23 (12-1-20)

Kathleen Amanda Brock-Clegg, et ux., to EQT Production Company, Tracts, O&G, $6,873.74 (12-1-20)

David Lindley Brock to EQT Production Company, Tracts, O&G, $6,873.74 (12-1-20)

Margaret V. Dohmen to Windridge Minerals, 140 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (12-3-20)

Wayne Township

Thomas W. Cahill, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, Tracts, $98,800.00 (11-30-20)

Elizabeth Elms to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 66.67 Acres, $19,191.00 (11-30-20)

Carolyn H. Simpson, et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 89.27 Acres, O&G, $2,300.00 (11-30-20)

