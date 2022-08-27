The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Aug. 18.
Aleppo Township
Aleppo Township
Dorothy J. Spencer to The Mineral Company, et ux., 55.643750 Acres, O&G, $124,541.98 (8-12-22)
Janice W. Hastings to The Mineral Company, et ux., 67.175 Acres, O&G, $4,690.00 (8-12-22)
Betty E. Banks to The Mineral Company, et ux., 67.175 Acres, O&G, $4,690.00 (8-12-22)
Betty E. Banks to The Mineral Company, et ux., 3 Tracts, O&G, $6,629.29 (8-12-22)
Cumberland Township
Nicholas J. Buday, et ux., to Michael A. Lewis, et ux., 9.5216 Acres, $73,000.00 (8-11-22)
Greene County Industrial Developments Inc to Ryan Industrial Supply LLC, 9.666 Acres, $165,000.00 (8-11-22)
William L. Gallentine, et ux., to Danny D. Sampson, Lot 286, Crucible, $96,000.00 (8-16-22)
Franklin Township
Joshua Bintrim, et ux., to Leigh Sibert, .331 Acre, $229,000.00 (8-10-22)
Curt Douglas Higgins to The Mineral Company, et ux., 76 Acres, O&G, $912,000.00 (8-12-22)
Freeport Township
William E. Long, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 79.86 Acres, O&G, $15,485.06 (8-12-22)
Robert W. Long, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 79.86 Acres, O&G, $15,485.07 (8-12-22)
Jefferson Borough
Accessible Dreams, et ux., to Adam M. Lewis, Lot, $215,000.00 (8-15-22)
Jefferson Township
Mark E. Behm to Matthew Rychtarsky, et ux., Lots 7-8, Hatfield Plan, $10,000.00 (8-11-22)
TW Plus LLC to Jessica Smith, .130 Acres, $1,000.00 (8-16-22)
Joshua A. Nichelson to Hunter Shriner, Lot 2, Braden Farm Plan, $86,980.00 (8-16-22)
Monongahela Township
John Zacco to Janet Smith, et ux., Lot 48, Poland Plan, $67,500.00 (8-15-22)
Morgan Township
Danny D. Sampson to Wallace L. Stillwagon, et ux., Lot 61, Teegarden Homes Plan, $84,900.00 (8-16-22)
Morris Township
Cynthia S. Gaw, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 6.743 Acres, O&G, $3,856.43 (8-12-22)
Perry Township
Robert E. Morris to The Mineral Company, et ux., 28.094 Acres, O&G, $88,496.10 (8-12-22)
Richhill Township
RAS Investments LLC to The Mineral Company, et ux., 161.452 Acres, O&G, $201,086.23 (8-12-22)
Springhill Township
Eric J. Rohanna, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 126.8375 Acres, O&G, $91,604.85 (8-12-22)
Howard C. Hott, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 47.206 Acres, O&G, $3,798.48 (8-12-22)
Robert Miller to EQT Production Company, 47.206 Acres, O&G, $1,785.02 (8-12-22)
Washington Township
Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, et ux., to Brent A. Harris, et ux., 4 Tracts, $114,000.00 (8-12-22)
Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, et ux., to Brent A. Harris, et ux., .383 Acre, $1,000.00 (8-16-22)
Wayne Township
James R. Gilbert, et ux., to Heather Bintrim, et ux., 18 Acres, $315,000.00 (8-10-22)
Waynesburg Borough
Jacob L. Butcher, et ux., to Maryanne Koratich, et ux., 2 Tracts, $195,000.00 (8-16-22)
Whiteley Township
Kenneth Burdell Brock, et ux., to Jordan N. Curry, et ux., 24.599 Acres, $65,000.00 (8-10-22)
US Bank NA, et al., to Todd Michael Ely, 1 Acre, $160,867.35 (8-11-22)
Carolyn J. Brumley to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, $9,416.63 (8-16-22)
