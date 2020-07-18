The following property transfers were recorded the week of July 2 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:
ALEPPO TOWNSHIP
George L. Antill, et ux., to George L & Eula I Antill Irrevocable Trust, et al., 3 Tracts, O&G-Minerals, Redetermination, $24,222.00 (6-30-20)
CUMBERLAND TOWNSHIP
Joseph Cybak Jr., Estate, et al., to Janet G. Glover, Lot 115 in Nemacolin, $4,187.00 (6-26-20)
Rose A. Heitger to Bryan McCannon, et ux., 15 Acres, $187,500.00 (7-2-20)
DUNKARD TOWNSHIP
William T. Holbert By TCB, et al., to Bryan S. Smith, .37 Acre, $394.42 (7-1-20)
David Ray Riggleman, et ux., to Jared Byrne, et ux., Tract, $160,000.00 (7-1-20)
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP
Joseph N. Headlee II, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 10.855 Acres, O&G, $124,881.80 (6-29-20)
Grace F. Bebout by Atty-in Fact, et al., to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 66.4258 Acres, O&G, $400,000.27 (7-1-20)
Levine’s Iron & Metal Inc, et al., to LD Minerals Holdings LLC, Tracts, O&G, $62,544.00 (7- 2-20)
FRANKLIN, GILMORE, MORRIS, SPRINGHILL, FREEPORT, JACKSON, AND WASHINGTON TOWNSHIPS
Mildred A. Rohanna to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, Tracts, O&G, $191,988.79 (6-29-20)
FREEPORT TOWNSHIP
Keystone Buckeye Energy Holdings LLC to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 66 Acres, O&G, $58,798.69 (6-29-20)
GILMORE TOWNSHIP
Pikewood Energy Corporation to EQT Production Company, 64.697 Acres, O&G, $304,428.00 (7-1-20)
Barbara Cornwell A/K/A Barbara Roberts Cornwell to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 135.231 Acres, O&G, $326.00 (7-1-20)
Susann Roberts Miller Inez A/K/A Susann R Miller to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 135.231 Acres, O&G, $326.00 (7-1-20)
Dana Rothman Palmer A/K/A Dana R Palmer to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 135.231 Acres, O&G, $326.00 (7-1-20)
Donovan L. Roberts, Jr., to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 135.231 Acres, O&G, $326.00 (7-1-20)
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP
Paul C. James to Adrian C. Dodson, et ux., 2 Lots, $54,110.00 (6-26-20)
RICHHILL TOWNSHIP
Cynthia C. Ragan, et ux., to Alpine Energy Investments LLC, 17 Acres, O&G, $3,500.00 (6-30-20)
Cody A. Jacobs, et ux., to Melissa Tedrow, et ux., 1.5 Acres, $20,000.00 (7-2-20)
RICHHILL AND ALEPPO TOWNSHIPS
Brenda K. Driscoll, et ux., to Phive Starr Properties LP, et al., 3 Tracts, O&G, $81,540.00 (6-29-20)
SPRINGHILL TOWNSHIP
Paul King, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty, LLC, 269.346 O&G, $170,243.05 (6-29-20)
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Mark W. Staley, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, Tracts, O&G, $385,000.00 (6-29-20)
WAYNE TOWNSHIP
Timothy E. Wilson, et ux., to Par City Holdings II LP, 63.8625 Acres, O&G, (7-1-20)
Donna L. Carlisle, et ux., to Par City Holdings II LP, 63.8625 Acres, O&G, (7-1-20)
Dawn Marie McKinney to Blue Ridge Royalties, 63.9625 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (7-2-20)
WAYNESBURG BOROUGH
Thomas S. Wilson to Trakken Properties LLC, Lots, $52,000.00 (6-29-29)
Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Bailey C. Brewer, 2 Tracts, $90,000.00 (7-1-20)
WHITELEY TOWNSHIP
Carolyn W. Morris to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, et al., Tracts, O&G, $1,539,770.05