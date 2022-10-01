The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Sept. 22.
Aleppo Township
Carolyn W. Carras to Phive Starr Properties LP, 217.1592 Acres, O&G, $5,000.00 (9-14-22)
Florence M. Wills Estate, et al., to Phive Starr Properties LP, Tracts, O&G, Cor. Deed, RB 551, PG 1306, $5,000.00 (9-14-22)
Luann L. Beresford, et ux., to Phive Starr Properties LP, 217.1592 Acres, O&G, $18,871.20 (9-14-22)
Center Township
Community Bank, et ux., to Alfred Burns, et ux., .413 Acre, $30,000.00 (9-14-22)
Franklin Township
Richard L. Bible, et ux., to Paul Howard, et ux., .73226 Acres, $13,500.00 (9-15-22)
George J. Nader Jr., Estate, et ux., to Barbara Lippencott Dehner, Unit No 105, Site 1, Huntington Woods, $154,000.00 (9-16-22)
Jackson Township
Eric A. Miller, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 39.93 Acres, $11,400.00 (9-19-22)
Jefferson Township
John D. Lesko Estate, et ux., to Eric John Miller, et al., .918 Acre, $30,000.00 (9-15-22)
Monongahela Township
Richard McIntire, et ux., to Ralph N. Adams, et al., 3 Lots, $45,000.00 (9-16-22)
Morgan Township
Danny D. Sampson to Thomas L. Puskarich, Lots, Teagarden Home Plan, $30,000.00 (9-16-22)
Springhill Township
Stephen W. Mikolay to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 97 Acres, $27,718.24 (9-19-22)
Washington Township
Jeffrey M. Warth to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 64.67 Acres, $40,000.00 (9-19-22)
Regis R. Walther, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 56.99 Acres, $6,160.00 (9-19-22)
Wayne Township
George W. Ellis, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 112.25 Acres, $61,898.40 (9-19-22)
Whiteley Township
William J. Crayne, et ux., to EQT Production Company, R/W, 94.34 Acres, $35,400.00 (9-19-22)
