Greene County deed transfers
Buy Now

 

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Dec. 10:

Aleppo Township

Athena Mathis AKA Athena Sommer Mathis to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 79.75 Acres, O&G, $174,652.50 (12-8-20)

Linda Lou Hickman to The Mineral Company, 20.15 Acres, O&G, $12,908.59 (12-10-20)

Center Township

Jeff McCombs, et al., to Jeff McCombs, et al., 142 Acres, $13,599.02 (12-10-20)

Cumberland Township

Ruby J. Kirk to Corey Bowling, et ux., 54.328 Acres, $380,000.00 (12-7-20)

Franklin Township

CNX Midstream DEVCO I LP to Wesley Wright, et ux., 13.606 Acres, $72,000.00 (12-9-20)

Jeffrey Lapping to RCW Holding LLC, 1 Acre, $11,000.00 (12-9-20)

Gilmore Township

William J. Taylor, et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, et ux., 115.099 Acres, O&G, $3,187.10 (12-8-20)

Charles E. Taylor, et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, et ux., 115.099 Acres, O&G, $3,187.10 (12-8-20)

Leslie T. Meeder to Pikewood Energy Corporation, et ux., 115.099 Acres, O&G, $3,836.60 (12-8-20)

Jefferson Township

Victor W. Lapkowicz, et ux., to Kaiten Oravets, Tract, $53,500.00 (12-7-20)

Monongahela Township

Jerome J. Dorsey, et ux., to Stephen S. Zalar, et ux., Lot, $1,500.00 (12-9-20)

Perry Township

Linda D. Phillips AKA Linda D. Jarrell to USA Timber and Land Auctions LLC, 77 Acres, O&G, $5,000.00 (12-4-20)

Springhill Township

Sofie A. Kaper AKA Sofia E Kaper to The Mineral Company, 67.72 Acres, O&G, $16,332.63 (12-4-20)

Lisa Marie Rocka to The Mineral Company, 136.71 Acres, O&G, $11,000.26 (12-4-20)

Springhill and Freeport Townships

Leon Welbob to Mark A. Uminiski, et al., Tracts, $127,000.00 (12-9-20)

Wayne Township

Brenda L. Phillips to USA Timber and Land Auctions LLC, 18 Acres, O&G, $2,000.00 (12-4-20)

Whiteley Township

Rebecca Price Anderson, et ux., to Rice Drilling B LLC, 2 Acres, O&G, $505.95 (12-4-20)

Carl C. Graham to Andrew W. Gump, et ux., 11.4665 Acres, $4,000.00 (12-8-20)

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In