The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Dec. 10:
Aleppo Township
Athena Mathis AKA Athena Sommer Mathis to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 79.75 Acres, O&G, $174,652.50 (12-8-20)
Linda Lou Hickman to The Mineral Company, 20.15 Acres, O&G, $12,908.59 (12-10-20)
Center Township
Jeff McCombs, et al., to Jeff McCombs, et al., 142 Acres, $13,599.02 (12-10-20)
Cumberland Township
Ruby J. Kirk to Corey Bowling, et ux., 54.328 Acres, $380,000.00 (12-7-20)
Franklin Township
CNX Midstream DEVCO I LP to Wesley Wright, et ux., 13.606 Acres, $72,000.00 (12-9-20)
Jeffrey Lapping to RCW Holding LLC, 1 Acre, $11,000.00 (12-9-20)
Gilmore Township
William J. Taylor, et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, et ux., 115.099 Acres, O&G, $3,187.10 (12-8-20)
Charles E. Taylor, et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, et ux., 115.099 Acres, O&G, $3,187.10 (12-8-20)
Leslie T. Meeder to Pikewood Energy Corporation, et ux., 115.099 Acres, O&G, $3,836.60 (12-8-20)
Jefferson Township
Victor W. Lapkowicz, et ux., to Kaiten Oravets, Tract, $53,500.00 (12-7-20)
Monongahela Township
Jerome J. Dorsey, et ux., to Stephen S. Zalar, et ux., Lot, $1,500.00 (12-9-20)
Perry Township
Linda D. Phillips AKA Linda D. Jarrell to USA Timber and Land Auctions LLC, 77 Acres, O&G, $5,000.00 (12-4-20)
Springhill Township
Sofie A. Kaper AKA Sofia E Kaper to The Mineral Company, 67.72 Acres, O&G, $16,332.63 (12-4-20)
Lisa Marie Rocka to The Mineral Company, 136.71 Acres, O&G, $11,000.26 (12-4-20)
Springhill and Freeport Townships
Leon Welbob to Mark A. Uminiski, et al., Tracts, $127,000.00 (12-9-20)
Wayne Township
Brenda L. Phillips to USA Timber and Land Auctions LLC, 18 Acres, O&G, $2,000.00 (12-4-20)
Whiteley Township
Rebecca Price Anderson, et ux., to Rice Drilling B LLC, 2 Acres, O&G, $505.95 (12-4-20)
Carl C. Graham to Andrew W. Gump, et ux., 11.4665 Acres, $4,000.00 (12-8-20)