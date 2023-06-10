The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of June 1.
Center Township
Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC to Raymond L. Stewart, Tracts, $258,901.80 (5-25-23)
Cumberland Township
Elliot J. Clark to Michael S. Rose, Lots, John Baily Plan, $163,500.00 (5-25-23)
Dunkard Township
Nexus BSP LLC to Entertainment Royalty Organization LLC, 104.14 Acres, Minerals, $86,653.13 (5-25-23)
Franklin Township
Allen J. Berryman, et ux., to Michael D. Stackhouse, et ux., Lot 12, Rohanna Iron & Metal Inc Subdivision, $515,000.00 (5-30-23)
Jackson and Franklin Townships
US Energy Development Corporation to Jose L. Garza, Jr., et al., Tracts, O&G, $111.39 (5-30-23)
US Energy Development Corporation to Steve Taylor Real Estate Investments-Or LLC, et al., Tracts, O&G, $1,090.92 (5-30-23)
US Energy Development Corporation to 830 Club Drive LLC, et al., Tracts, O&G, $450.25 (5-30-23)
Morris Township
John William Cowell to Divot Acquisitions LLC, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $103,197.00 (5-24-23)
Wayne and Gilmore Townships
James Aldon Wiley, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $9,000.00 (5-30-23)
Theodore Jamse Wilson, III, to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (5-30-23)
Ann Bottrel to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (5-30-23)
Betty L. Wiley to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $3,375.00 (5-30-23)
Candace Beverly Wilson to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (5-30-23)
