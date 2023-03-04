The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Feb. 23.
Cumberland Township
P&C Associates, et al., to Terrance Garchow, et ux., .328 Acre, $22,000.00 (2-15-23)
Dunkard Township
Shelley Deavers, et ux., to Equity Point Real Estate LLC, Lot 183, Bobtown, $50,000.00 (2-15-23)
Freeport Township
Evelyn R. Cross aka Evelyn R. Wise to Nancy L. Wise, et ux., Tract, $25,000.00
Jefferson Township
Charles E. Ferguson, Jr., et ux., to Robert Marmie, Lots 9-10 & Lots 24-27, Fairground Addition, $210,000.00 (2-21-23)
Springhill Township
Tracy Ryan Ebersole, et al., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 231.57 Acres, $75,000.00 (2-21-23)
William E. Lane, Jr., to William E. Lane, Jr., et ux., 96.28 Acres, $26,838.45 (2-21-23)
Waynesburg Borough
Amy J. Ankrom aka Amy J. Strosnider, et ux., to Larisa Wilkins, et al., Lot 7, Sayers Addition, $88,500.00 (2-21-23)
Jos R. Calladine to Bruce K. Breakiron, et ux., Lot, $ 195,000.00 (2-21-23)
