The following property transfers were recorded the week of Aug. 27 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office:
Aleppo Township
Jeffrey Mason, et ux., to EQM Poseidon Midstream LLC, R/W, 37.19 Acres, $1,200.00 (8-24-20)
Cumberland Township
George L. Black to George R. Forsythe, Sr., Lots 11-12 in Hathaway Addition, $126,000.00 (8-21-20)
Robert B. Ritchey to Oliver W. Hunter, et ux., 3.8579 Acres, $265,000.00 (8-21-20)
Redevelopment Authority of Greene County to Brandon Nuckels, et ux., Lot 439 in Nemacolin, $2,000.00 (8-24-20)
Susan M. Townsend, et ux., to Stacy Newhouse, .288 Acres, $39,900.00 (8-26-20)
Compliance Services Trucking LLC, et al., to Chad J. Caldwell, Tracts, $112,500.00 (8-26-20)
Franklin Township
Jason F. Cozart, et ux., to Keith D. McClure, Jr., et ux., 3.866 Acres, $205,000.00 (8-24-20)
Jefferson Township
Verna Dikun Estate, et ux., to Charles Dikun, Tract, $40,000.00 (8-24-20)
Suzanne Pushey to Vincent Stickovich, Lots 7-9 in James B Grim Plan, $37,400.00 (8-27-20)
Perry Township
Clark Franklin Rogers, Jr., et ux., to Michelle Lewis, et ux., 2 Tracts, $215,000.00 (8-21-20)
Randy L. McCoy, et ux., to L. Edward Kiger, et ux., 2 Tracts, $222,000.00 (8-25-20)
Springhill Township
Michael D. Miller, et ux., to EQM Poseidon Midstream LLC, R/W, Tracts, $196,578.40 (8-24-20)
Patricia A. Hixenbaugh to Frank Carrico, et ux., 1⁄2 Acre, $2,000.00 (8-26-20)
Whiteley Township
Clinton Butcher, et ux., to Greylock Pipeline LLC, R/W, 210 Acres, $19,180.00 (8-21-20)
James Varner, et ux., to David R. Benmati, 3.79 Acres, $20,000.00 (8-24-20)
Clinton Butcher, et ux., to Greylock Pipeline LLC, R/W, 210 Acres, $386,070.00 (8-24-20)
Clinton Butcher, et ux., to Greylock Pipeline LLC, R/W, 210 Acres, $3,350.00 (8-24-20)