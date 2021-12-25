The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Dec. 16.
Cumberland Township
Joseph M. Kuligowski, et ux., to Charlotte Ann Keys, Lots 75-77 in John Baily Plan, $180,000.00 (12-14-21)
CNX Land LLC to Todd Hillsman, et ux., 60.584 Acres, $193,000.00 (12-14-21)
Dunkard Township
Alexander R. Berry by TCB, et ux., to Robert William Kronk, Tax Claim, .170 Acre, $2,433.50 (12-8-21)
Alexander R. Berry by TCB, et ux., to Robert William Kronk, Tax Claim, .170 Acres, $413.10 (12-8-21)
Franklin Township
Kathryn E. Georgi by TCB, et ux., to Alex H. Lee, et ux., Tax Claim, .140 Acre, $26,000.00 (12-8-21)
Jefferson Township
Anthony Mrs Comer by TCB, et al., to Joseph F. John, II, Tax Claim, 18.880 Acres, $921.39 (12-8-21)
Monongahela Township
Melvin Darr, III, et ux., to Deavan Tomita, Lot $152,000.00 (12-13-21)
Morgan Township
John R. Hughes to Jonathan Neighbors, Lot 3 in Teagarden Homes Plan, $50,000.00 (12-10-21)
Perry Township
Rose L. Harvey Estate aka Rose Louise Harvey Estate, et al., to Margaret L. Bowser, Lot, $78,000.00 (12-13-21)
Rices Landing Borough
Properties of Clarchick by TCB, et ux., to Stormy H. Daniel, Tax Claim, .090 Acre, $694.27 (12-8-21)
Richhill Township
Clay D. Cassidy to Kevin Mark Romasco, et ux., Tract, $500,000.00 (12-10-21)
Fred T. Bell Estate, et ux., to Ralph Brady Finnegan, Lot, $25,000.00 (12-10-21)
Patricia Ann Gray Estate, et al. to Amanda J. Parry, 2 Tracts, $40,000.00 (12-14-21)
Springhill Township
Mary Lou Mitchell to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $69,350.50 (12-8-21)
Dorothy Kupsky by TCB, et ux., to Daniel R. Wood, Tax Claim, 12.50 Acres, Coal, $1,700.00 (12-8-21)
Dorothy Kupsky by TCB, et ux., to Daneil R. Wood, Tax Claim, 11.450 Acres, Coal, $1,000.00 (12-8-21)
Carolyn Tritchler to Windridge Minerals, 76 Acres, O&G, $200.00 (12-10-21)
Von D. Braddock to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, $700,000.00 (12-13-21)
Washington Township
Peregrine EP II LLC to Regn Family Trust, et al., Tracts, O&G, $120,000.00 (12-10-21)
Wayne Township
Edmund Pletcher, Jr., by TCB, et ux., to Carl M. Warnick, Tax Claim, .120 Acre, $687.40 (12-8-21)
Edmund Fletcher, JR., by TCB, et ux., to Carl M. Warnick, Tax Claim, .120 Acre, $762.41 (12-8-21)
Blacksville Cemetery Company to Ridgetop Ten LLC, 6.75 Acres, O&G, $30,375.00 (12-14-21)
Waynesburg Borough
Redevelopment Authority of Greene County to Trakken Properties LLC, Lot, $10,000.00 (12-13-21)
Ray M. Rutan to Amanda Watters-Bibovic, et ux., Lot in Fisher Plan, $21,000.00 (12-14-21)