Greene County deed transfers

 

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Dec. 16.

Cumberland Township

Joseph M. Kuligowski, et ux., to Charlotte Ann Keys, Lots 75-77 in John Baily Plan, $180,000.00 (12-14-21)

CNX Land LLC to Todd Hillsman, et ux., 60.584 Acres, $193,000.00 (12-14-21)

Dunkard Township

Alexander R. Berry by TCB, et ux., to Robert William Kronk, Tax Claim, .170 Acre, $2,433.50 (12-8-21)

Alexander R. Berry by TCB, et ux., to Robert William Kronk, Tax Claim, .170 Acres, $413.10 (12-8-21)

Franklin Township

Kathryn E. Georgi by TCB, et ux., to Alex H. Lee, et ux., Tax Claim, .140 Acre, $26,000.00 (12-8-21)

Jefferson Township

Anthony Mrs Comer by TCB, et al., to Joseph F. John, II, Tax Claim, 18.880 Acres, $921.39 (12-8-21)

Monongahela Township

Melvin Darr, III, et ux., to Deavan Tomita, Lot $152,000.00 (12-13-21)

Morgan Township

John R. Hughes to Jonathan Neighbors, Lot 3 in Teagarden Homes Plan, $50,000.00 (12-10-21)

Perry Township

Rose L. Harvey Estate aka Rose Louise Harvey Estate, et al., to Margaret L. Bowser, Lot, $78,000.00 (12-13-21)

Rices Landing Borough

Properties of Clarchick by TCB, et ux., to Stormy H. Daniel, Tax Claim, .090 Acre, $694.27 (12-8-21)

Richhill Township

Clay D. Cassidy to Kevin Mark Romasco, et ux., Tract, $500,000.00 (12-10-21)

Fred T. Bell Estate, et ux., to Ralph Brady Finnegan, Lot, $25,000.00 (12-10-21)

Patricia Ann Gray Estate, et al. to Amanda J. Parry, 2 Tracts, $40,000.00 (12-14-21)

Springhill Township

Mary Lou Mitchell to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $69,350.50 (12-8-21)

Dorothy Kupsky by TCB, et ux., to Daniel R. Wood, Tax Claim, 12.50 Acres, Coal, $1,700.00 (12-8-21)

Dorothy Kupsky by TCB, et ux., to Daneil R. Wood, Tax Claim, 11.450 Acres, Coal, $1,000.00 (12-8-21)

Carolyn Tritchler to Windridge Minerals, 76 Acres, O&G, $200.00 (12-10-21)

Von D. Braddock to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, $700,000.00 (12-13-21)

Washington Township

Peregrine EP II LLC to Regn Family Trust, et al., Tracts, O&G, $120,000.00 (12-10-21)

Wayne Township

Edmund Pletcher, Jr., by TCB, et ux., to Carl M. Warnick, Tax Claim, .120 Acre, $687.40 (12-8-21)

Edmund Fletcher, JR., by TCB, et ux., to Carl M. Warnick, Tax Claim, .120 Acre, $762.41 (12-8-21)

Blacksville Cemetery Company to Ridgetop Ten LLC, 6.75 Acres, O&G, $30,375.00 (12-14-21)

Waynesburg Borough

Redevelopment Authority of Greene County to Trakken Properties LLC, Lot, $10,000.00 (12-13-21)

Ray M. Rutan to Amanda Watters-Bibovic, et ux., Lot in Fisher Plan, $21,000.00 (12-14-21)

