The following property transfers were recorded the week of Aug. 6 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:
Center Township
Charles R. Nelson, et ux., to CNX Gas Company LLC, 66.7 Acres, $40,200.00 (8-3-20)
Cumberland Township
John A. Wells, Jr., et ux., to Dianne Lynn Theisen Revocable Trust, Tract, $175,000.00 (7-31- 20)
Barbara J. Smith, et al., to Trevor M. Robinson, et ux., Lots 66 & 67 in Fairdale Annex Plan, $1,000.00 (8-3-20)
Dunkard Township
Richard J. Robinson, et ux., to Korey J. Hague, 3 Tracts, $42,000.00 (8-4-20)
Franklin Township
Lloyd A. Ross, Jr., by Sheriff, et al., to Trakken Properties LLC, Lot, $63,308.00 (7-31-20)
Benjre D. Neff to Larry D. Blouir, et ux., Lots 148-150 in West Waynesburg, $18,000.00 (7-31-20)
James L. Simpson to James L. Simpson, et ux., Tract, $71,481.00 (8-3-20)
Jackson Township
Tammy D. Bell, et ux., to EQM Poseidon Midstream LLC, 83 Acres, $16,000.00 (7-31-20)
Mark R. Kutek, et ux., to EQM Poseidon Midstream LLC, 33.908629 Acres, $6,502.00 (7-31-20)
James C. Ketchem to EQM Poseidon Midstream LLC, 60.65 Acres, $24,220.00 (7-31-20)
Perry, Dunkard, Greene, Cumberland, Monongahela Townships
Chevron Appalachia LLC to Reliance Marcellus LLC, Tracts O&G, $1,178,886.72 (7-31-20)
Perry and Whitely Townships
Andron Kavouras, et al., to EQT Production Company, Tracts, O&G, $1,700,000.00 (7-31-20)
Wayne Township
Paul Haines McNeely, II, et ux., to Par City Holdings II LP, 63.8625 Acres, O&G, $2,500.00 (8-3-20)
Dawn Weaver to Par City Holdings II LP, 63.8625 Acres, O&G, $2,500.00 (8-3-20)
Waynesburg Borough
Paul A. Stewart, et ux., to Karlee Anderson, Lot, $109,000.00 (8-6-20)