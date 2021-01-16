The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Dec. 31:
Cumberland Township
William Robb Batholomew to Gregory F. Andrews, et ux., 3 Tracts, $300,000.00 (12-30-20)
Energy Corporation of America to Nicole J. Durham, 3 Tracts, $350,000.00 (12-31-20)
Dunkard Township
Green Land LLC to Brad A. Johnson, Lot, $184,250.00 (12-30-20)
Robert Goforth, et al., to Susan Norman, .3342 Acre, $40,000.00 (12-31-20)
Franklin Township
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, et al., to Dirk William Cole, 1 Acre, $29,500.00 (12-30-20)
Mark R. Zeiler, et ux., to The Mineral Company, 2.3515 Acres, O&G, $8,230.25 (12-30-20)
Gilmore and Jackson townships
Sherry Lynn Milam to AMP IV LP, 2.429 Acres, O&G, $10,930.50 (12-28-20)
Richhill Township
William Martin Barney a/k/a William M. Barney, et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 133.48 Acres, O&G, $38,230.56 (12-28-20)
Springhill Township
Amy Sue Huffman, et ux., to The Mineral Company, 136.71 Acres, O&G, $11,000.27 (12-30-20)
Kevin N. Soles to EQT Production Company, 94.251 Acres, $750,000.00 (12-31-20)
Merle E. Shields, et al., to EQT Production Company, 47 1⁄2 Acres, $200,000.00 (12-31-20)
Waynesburg Borough
Edward Thomas Winslow by Agent, et al., to Mary K. Burns, Lot, $130,000.00 (12-30-20)
Whiteley and Franklin townships
Lanelle C. Stiles a/k/a Lanelle Stiles to VES Land LLC, 40.2327 Acres, O&G, $50,000.00 (12-28-20)