The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of June 23:
Aleppo, Center, Dunkard, Franklin, Freeport, Gilmore, Gray, Greene, Jackson, Jefferson, Monongahela, Morgan, Morris, Perry, Richhill, Springhill, Wayne, Washington and Whiteley townships
Three Rivers Royalty LLC to Whitehawk Income Marcellus LLC, Minerals, $10,633,000.00 (6-21-22)
Three Rivers Royalty LLC to Whitehawk Income Marcellus LLC, Minerals, $9,688,000.00 (6-21-22)
Three Rivers Royalty LLC to Whitehawk Marcellus LLC, Minerals, $6,414,000.00 (6-21-22)
Center Township
Cerar Family Primary Residence Protector TR, et al., to Jacob D. Main, et al., 2 Tracts, $335,000.00 (6-15-22)
Cumberland Township
Mary L. Krency by POA, et ux., to Brian Carl Machesky, .5234 Acre, $160,000.00 (6-15-22)
Kiana Utt to Timothy Roger Shook, Lot 13 in Nemacolin Plan, $5,000.00 (6-16-22)
Dunkard Township
Kevin D. Robinson, et ux., to Equity Point Real Estate LLC, Lot 227, Bobtown Plan, $50,000.00 (6-17-22)
Franklin Township
Aletom LLC to BSP Properties LLC, 2 Tracts, $349,900.00 (6-15-22)
John C. McNay, et ux., to Sheridan H. Eminson, et ux., Lot, $150,000.00 (6-17-22)
John C. McNay, et ux., to Patricia S. Blue, et ux., Lot, $150,000.00 (6-17-22)
Judy A. Bedilion, et al., to New Leaf Property Development LLC, 2 Tracts, $25,000.00 (6-21-22)
Freeport Township
Evelyn R. Wise aka Evelyn Ruth Wise to Kacey H. Tusing, 3 Tracts, $30,000.00 (6-15-22)
Jackson Township
Joyce P. Ledford, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 85.64 Acres, O&G, $1,052.55 (6-21-22)
William A. Patton, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 85.64 Acres, $1,052.55 (6-21-22)
Susan Gates Kraska aka Susan E. Gates to EQT Production Company, 80.894 Acres, O&G, $433.85 (6-21-22)
Jefferson Township
Randall D. Agnew, et ux., to Stephen C. Rogers, 3.7027 acres, $40,000.00 (6-16-22)
Andrew John Regish, et al., to Marsha S. Ruttman, et ux., Lots 16-20, Revised Hatfield Plan, $155,000.00 (6-17-22)
Morgan Township
Sean C. Weir, et ux., to Patrick Ehrin, Lot 4, Wolf Subdivision, $400,000.00 (6-21-22)
Morris Township
Joseph V. Pierson, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 110.19 Acres, O&G, $2,031.07 (6-21-22)
Mary Anne Polster to EQT Production Company, 110.19 Acres, O&G, $2,031.07 (6-21-22)